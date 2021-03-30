By Atlas Numismatics ……



New Atlas Numismatics Inventory

These five coins, patterns, and medals are just a sample of the 373 recent additions to our inventory.

1063422 | AUSTRIA. Franz Joseph I. (Emperor, 1848-1916). c.1850 (19th Century) AR Confirmation Medal. PCGS SP63. By Drentwett. Vienna. Edge: Plain. 32mm. 9.35gm. Baptism scene before an ornate alter / Dove of the Holy Spirit within a radiant oval.

Includes original case.

Please use this link to verify the PCGS certification number: 41329571

1063482 | CUBA. Jose Marti. (First Republic, 1902-1962). 1916-(P) AV 10 Pesos. NGC PR63. By Charles E. Barber. U.S. Mint, Philadelphia. Edge: CON TODOS Y PARA TODOS. National arms within wreath, denomination below / Head right, date below. KM 20; Fr.-3.

Dies engraved and prepared by Charles E. Barber. Struck at the Philadelphia Mint, to the same weight standards and fineness of contemporary United States gold coins. An exceedingly rare piece in proof; the Eliasberg catalogue noted “Fewer than 10 specimens are thought to have been coined, perhaps all on April 7, 1916, the day a special double presentation set of Proof Cuban coinage was produced for President Menocal”.

Please use this link to verify the NGC certification number: 1622419-003

1062781 | FRANCE. Louis Philippe I. (King, 1830-1848). 1833 Bronze Essai 5 Francs. PCGS SP66RD (Red). By Nicolas Tiolier. LOUIS PHILIPPE I – ROI DES FRANÇAIS. Bust right, Engravers signature below truncation of neck / AU ROI / THONNELIER / AUTEUR / DE LA PRESSE / MONÉTAIRE / 1833. Dedication in wreath inscribed in French on 6 lines. Maz.-1152.

Superb and exceptional.

Please use this link to verify the PCGS certification number: 82472713

1063531 | GREAT BRITAIN. England. Elizabeth I. (Queen, 1558-1603). (1592-95)-(Tun) AV Sovereign. PCGS AU58. London. +ELIZABETH D: G: ANG: FRA: ET. HIB: REGINA. Queen seated on large throne and facing; a lis atop pillars to either side, throne back of pellets in hatching, five small pellets up each side of throne back, portcullis below Queen, tressure and beaded border surrounding / +A; DNO’ FACTV: EST. ISTVD. ET. EST. MIRAB’ IN OCVL: NRS:. Quartered shield of arms at center of ornate rose; beaded circle surrounding. SCBC-2529; North 2003; Fr.-209; Brown and Comber A26; Schneider 783.

Highly lustrous and very attractive.

Please use this link to verify the PCGS certification number: 41967494

1064288 | GREAT BRITAIN. Victoria. (Queen, 1837-1901). 1845 AR Crown. PCGS MS64. Edge: Cinquefoil edge. VICTORIA DEI GRATIA. Head left / BRITANNIARUM REGIBA FID: DEF:. Crowned arms within branches. KM 741; SCBC-3882; ESC-282.

Beautiful satiny surfaces and very rare in this quality; one hairline scratch in the field to the left of Victoria’s portrait.

Please use this link to verify the PCGS certification number: 40848943

