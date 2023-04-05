Fourth coin released in the African Animal Mask Series

Produced in Virenium featuring the leopard

Low mintage of only 950 worldwide

Pobjoy Mint is delighted to announce the release of the fourth coin in the new series, ‘African Animal Masks’, featuring the leopard. Issued on behalf of Sierra Leone, this new series has been produced in Virenium.

Africa is home to an abundance of wildlife, including some of the world’s most famous fauna. These unique and incredible animals are impressive in their own right and should you be lucky enough to witness them in their natural habitat, it will remain with you for years to come. Unfortunately, as the result of poaching and hunting the chances of sighting these magnificent beings in action is rapidly diminishing, with 27% of the world’s endangered animals residing in Africa alone.

Many years ago, Africa posed as a welcoming habitat for its residents, with hundreds of thousands of carnivorous mammals wandering in nearly every region of the continent. However, only a fraction of them remain today, their once-large territory has been reduced to only a few protected regions and they are under constant threat.

The design of the fourth coin features the head of a leopard styled as though it is an African mask with a special incused rim that features an African pattern to continue the theme along with the animal’s name and value.

Similarly to lions, leopards play an essential role in supporting Africa’s ecosystem by maintaining populations and removing unhealthy animals from its habitat. Due to human pressures and habitat loss they are often referred to as the most elusive of the Savannah’s big cats. Leopards are naturally shy and exclusively nocturnal, they are remarkably camouflaged with their spotted coats and are superb climbers, often using trees to scan for prey.

This brand new series will feature the following African Animals: Elephant, Rhino, Lion, Leopard, Buffalo, and Meerkat. The obverse of all coins will bear the Coat of Arms of Sierra Leone.

Presentation

The Virenium coin is presented in a blue Pobjoy Mint presentation pouch. A beautifully designed collectors album is also available, sold separately.

Coin Specifications

Metal: Virenium Diameter: 28.40 mm Weight: 8.00 g Issue Limit: 950

