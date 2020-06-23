Marcus Aurelius, Roman Emperor, Honored on 10 Euro Gold Coin

Marcus Aurelius by the Italian Mint ……



The gold coin from the Numismatic Collection 2020 of the State Mint, issued today by the Ministry of Economy and Finance, celebrates the Roman emperor Marcus Aurelius, who lived in the second century AD. One of the famous “Five Good Emperors”, Marcus Aurelius was a lover of Greek philosophy and culture, and his war undertakings are carved for time immemorial on the Antonine column in Rome.

The new gold coin, belonging to the Roman Emperors Series, has a face value of 10 euros. It was created by artist and engraver Uliana Pernazza and was struck at the State Mint.

On the obverse is a detail of the bust of Emperor Marcus Aurelius, facing right, that is taken from a marble work kept at the Archaeological Museum of Ephesus in Selcuk, Turkey. The legend “ITALIAN REPUBLIC” also appears on the obverse, and at the bottom left the name of “U. PERNAZZA” is inscribed.

On the reverse is a detail of the important equestrian statue of Marcus Aurelius, which was transferred to the Capitoline Museums in Rome from its original placement in the Piazza del Campidoglio. In the left field are the name “MARCVS AVRELIVS” and, vertically, the year of issue “2020”; above the central motif is the value “EURO 10”; on the right is the mint mark “R”, identification of the Mint of Rome.

The collector’s coin, made in a Proof version with a circulation of 1,000 pieces, can also be viewed as part of the catalogue of the Numismatic Collection 2020 published on the portal www.shop.ipzs.it.

