New Coin Celebrates One of Australia’s Greatest Engineering Feats

In the lead-up to the 150th Anniversary of the first telegraph being sent from Australia, the Royal Australian Mint has released a unique $1 coin that depicts the Overland Telegraph Line running through the center of Australia, from Port Augusta to Darwin.

Darwin historian and author of Twenty to the Mile, Derek Pugh, said:

“[T]he Overland Telegraph Line was the internet of the day, allowing rapid communication with the world. It provided almost instant access to information and broke the tyranny of distance. The Overland Telegraph Line commemorative coin celebrates the greatest engineering success of the nineteenth century: one that allowed Australia to join the modern world.”

The 1872 opening of the Overland Telegraph connected Australia with the rest of the world, making electronic communication through to London within seven hours a daily occurrence. The isolation of Australia dissipated and life in Australia was changed forever.

Mr. Leigh Gordon, CEO of the Royal Australian Mint, said:

“The Royal Australian Mint is tasked with commemorating Australia’s most significant events and anniversaries. Through our collectible coins, we are able to shine a light on many aspects of Australian history that may otherwise be forgotten. The Overland Telegraph was one of Australia’s significant innovations, changing the way Australians communicated with the rest of the world. Memorializing this magnificent feat on a coin will ensure it is remembered by generations to come.”

The coin features the 13 cities and towns on the Overland Telegraph Line and includes a Morse code message 39,000 poles and 2,839 kilometers – the length of the line and the number of poles it took to construct the line. The anniversary date of the Telegraph Line – 1872 to 2022 – is also written in Morse code.

As of August 4, the 2022 $1 Uncirculated Coin celebrating the 150th Anniversary of the Overland Telegraph Line is available to purchase from the Mint’s eShop.

Country: Australia Year Of Issue: 2022 Denomination: 1 Dollar (AUD) Mint Mark: None Mintage: 15,000 Alloy: Aluminum Bronze Weight: 9.00 g Diameter: 25.00 mm OBV Designer Jody Clark REV Designer Stevan Michael Stojanovic Quality Uncirculated

