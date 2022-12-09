One of eight rare coins certified by NGC to sell for six figures in the November Numismatica Genevensis sale

A City View rarity from Switzerland that is certified by Numismatic Guaranty Company (NGC) just sold for a stunning amount of nearly $800,000 USD. It was among eight NGC-graded coins that realized six-figure prices in Numismatica Genevensis SA’s Auction 16 and Auction 17, which were presented November 14-15, 2022.

The top world coin in the auctions was a Switzerland 1741 Basel 20 Ducat graded NGC MS 65 PL, which realized CHF 847,000 (about $800,000). Celebrated as the most beautiful Swiss coin ever minted and the most important City View coin in the world (Auction 16, lot 362), it shows an elaborate cityscape centered on the Rhine on one side while a basilisk graces the other. Situated where modern-day Switzerland, Germany, and France meet, Basel was an important industrial and banking center in the 17th and 18th centuries.

“We were thrilled to offer the most important City View coin in the world and the most important Swiss coin ever struck,”

“NGC certification ensured that it would excel at auction.”

said Dr., founder of Numismatica Genevensis SA.

The sale featured another great rarity certified by NGC: a Great Britain 1839 “Una and the Lion” 5 Sovereign that realized CHF 629,200 (about $594,000). Widely regarded as Great Britain’s most beautiful coin, it is named after an allegorical scene on the reverse that shows the young Queen Victoria as Lady Una from Edmund Spenser’s The Faerie Queene (1596), guiding a lion that represents England. This example, graded NGC PF 63 Cameo (Auction 16, lot 280), is attributed as W&R-280, a very rare Plain Edge variety.

“Opportunities to bid on great rarities like these don’t come along very often,” said Ben Wengel, NGC Senior Grading Finalizer of World Coins.

Other NGC-certified highlights in the auction included:

An Italy 1926R Gold 10 Lire (NGC MS 63), Gold 20 Lire (NGC MS 66), 50 Lire (NGC MS 65), and 100 Lire (NGC MS 65+) (Auction 16, lot 308) that realized CHF 296,450 (about $280,000)

(NGC MS 63), (NGC MS 66), (NGC MS 65), and (NGC MS 65+) (Auction 16, lot 308) that realized CHF 296,450 (about $280,000) An Austria (1662-65) Hall 20 Ducats graded NGC MS 61 and pedigreed to the Paramount Collection (Auction 16, lot 196) that realized CHF 223,850 (about $211,000)

graded NGC MS 61 and pedigreed to the (Auction 16, lot 196) that realized CHF 223,850 (about $211,000) An Italy (1709) Venice 25 Zecchini graded NGC AU 55 and pedigreed to the Paramount Collection (Auction 16, lot 326) that realized CHF 181,500 (about $171,000)

graded NGC AU 55 and pedigreed to the Paramount Collection (Auction 16, lot 326) that realized CHF 181,500 (about $171,000) A Great Britain 1777 Gold Pattern 2 Guinea graded NGC PF 63 Cameo (Auction 16, lot 278) that realized CHF 145,200 (about $137,000)

graded NGC PF 63 Cameo (Auction 16, lot 278) that realized CHF 145,200 (about $137,000) A Portugal (1367-83) Lisbon Dobra graded NGC MS 65 (Auction 16, lot 348) that realized CHF 114,950 (about $108,000)

graded NGC MS 65 (Auction 16, lot 348) that realized CHF 114,950 (about $108,000) Roman Empire, Constans (AD 337-350) Gold Medallion graded NGC Ancients MS, 5/5 Strike and 3/5 Surface (Auction 16, lot 67) that realized CHF 108,900 (about $103,000)

graded MS, 5/5 Strike and 3/5 Surface (Auction 16, lot 67) that realized CHF 108,900 (about $103,000) A Germany 1828 Bavaria Taler – Royal Family (1903 Gold Ferrari Issue) graded NGC MS 64 and pedigreed to the Farouk Collection (Auction 16, lot 181) that realized CHF 96,800 (about $91,000)

graded NGC MS 64 and pedigreed to the (Auction 16, lot 181) that realized CHF 96,800 (about $91,000) A Germany 1835 Bavaria Taler – Prince Otto (1903 Gold Ferrari Issue) graded NGC MS 62 and pedigreed to the Farouk Collection (Auction 16, lot 182) that realized CHF 96,800 (about $91,000)

graded NGC MS 62 and pedigreed to the Farouk Collection (Auction 16, lot 182) that realized CHF 96,800 (about $91,000) A Belgium 1853 Royal Wedding 100 Francs graded NGC SP 65 Ultra Cameo (Auction 16, lot 203) that realized CHF 96,800 (about $91,000)

graded NGC SP 65 Ultra Cameo (Auction 16, lot 203) that realized CHF 96,800 (about $91,000) A Germany 1835 Bavaria Taler – Customs Union (1903 Gold Ferrari Issue) graded NGC MS 66 and pedigreed to the Farouk Collection (Auction 16, lot 184) that realized CHF 90,750 (about $86,000)

graded NGC MS 66 and pedigreed to the Farouk Collection (Auction 16, lot 184) that realized CHF 90,750 (about $86,000) An Italy 1901R 5 Lire graded NGC MS 65 (Auction 17, lot 1329) that realized CHF 84,700 (about $80,000)

graded NGC MS 65 (Auction 17, lot 1329) that realized CHF 84,700 (about $80,000) A Germany 1837 Bavaria Taler – Order of Merit (1903 Gold Ferrari Issue) graded NGC MS 65+ and pedigreed to the Farouk Collection (Auction 16, lot 186) that realized CHF 78,650 (about $74,000)

graded NGC MS 65+ and pedigreed to the Farouk Collection (Auction 16, lot 186) that realized CHF 78,650 (about $74,000) A Germany 1835 Bavaria Taler – Mortagage Bank (1903 Gold Ferrari Issue) graded NGC MS 64+ and pedigreed to the Farouk Collection (Auction 16, lot 183) that realized CHF 72,600 (about $68,000)

graded NGC MS 64+ and pedigreed to the Farouk Collection (Auction 16, lot 183) that realized CHF 72,600 (about $68,000) A Germany 1835 Bavaria Taler – Maximilian I Joseph Monument (1903 Gold Ferrari Issue) graded NGC MS 63 and pedigreed to the Farouk Collection (Auction 16, lot 185) that realized CHF 72,600 (about $68,000)

graded NGC MS 63 and pedigreed to the Farouk Collection (Auction 16, lot 185) that realized CHF 72,600 (about $68,000) A Germany 1640 Bavaria City View 5 Ducats graded NGC MS 64 (Auction 16, lot 187) that realized CHF 72,600 (about $68,000)

graded NGC MS 64 (Auction 16, lot 187) that realized CHF 72,600 (about $68,000) A Germany 1825 Bavaria Taler – Coronation (1902 Gold Ferrari Issue) graded NGC MS 62 and pedigreed to the Farouk Collection (Auction 16, lot 180) that realized CHF 66,550 (about $63,000)

graded NGC MS 62 and pedigreed to the Farouk Collection (Auction 16, lot 180) that realized CHF 66,550 (about $63,000) An Austria 1690/89 IAN Graz 5 Ducats graded NGC MS 62 (Auction 16, lot 197) that realized CHF 60,500 (about $57,000)

graded NGC MS 62 (Auction 16, lot 197) that realized CHF 60,500 (about $57,000) An Italy 1902R Gold 20 Lire with Anchor graded NGC MS 65 PL (Auction 17, lot 1323) that realized CHF 60,500 (about $57,000)

Prices realized include buyer’s premium. The $ symbol represents US Dollars.

