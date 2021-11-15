Highlighting the third animal in the Chinese lunar calendar, this 1oz silver Proof high relief coin is an impressive tribute to the lunar tiger and represents the very best in minting excellence and design.

Those born under the sign of the Chinese lunar tiger in 2022, 2010, 1998, 1986, 1974, and every 12th preceding year, are said to be natural leaders blessed with courage, charm, and confidence.

Each coin is meticulously struck by The Perth Mint from 1oz of 99.99% pure silver in Proof quality.

The Perth Mint will release no more than 3,888 of the Australian Lunar Series III 2022 Year of the Tiger 1oz Silver Proof High Relief Coin.

Design

Each coin’s reverse portrays a tiger cub following its proud and protective parent across a rocky terrain featuring ferns and bamboo. Included in the design is the Chinese character for ‘tiger’, the inscription ‘TIGER 2022’, and the Perth Mint’s ‘P’ mintmark.

The obverse of the coin depicts the Jody Clark effigy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, the weight and fineness, and the monetary denomination.

The coin’s high relief reverse and obverse are minted on concave surfaces to ensure the optimum flow of metal is achieved by the strike of the die.

Year of the Tiger Silver High Relief Coin Presentation

The coin is housed in a classic display case with a clear lid decorated with a silver geometric design. The case is packaged in a beautifully illustrated shipper portraying the story of how the tiger became the third animal of the Chinese lunar calendar and is accompanied by a numbered Certificate of Authenticity.

The shippers of the coins in the Australian Lunar Series III will, when arrayed together, form a diorama depicting the ancient myth of The Great Race.

Designer(s)

Designer and engraver Jody Clark joined the Royal Mint UK in 2012. His portrait of Queen Elizabeth II became the fifth official portrait of the British monarch in 2015 ( View Designer’s Profile ).

Perth Mint artist Jennifer McKenna designed the reverse.



Coin Specifications