The Perth Mint is excited to release this 1oz silver Proof coin featuring the Chinese dragon in a unique rectangular format.

Depicted as serpentine-shaped creatures with large-eyes, horns, fish scales, and sharp claws, mythological dragons have been part of Chinese culture for thousands of years. Despite their fearsome appearance, they are considered to be benevolent creatures with divine origins. Said to offer humanity guidance and protection, they symbolized the emperor’s sacred power and are still regarded as powerful omens of good fortune.

Each coin is struck by The Perth Mint from 1oz of 99.99% pure silver in proof quality and issued as legal tender under the Australian Currency Act 1965.

The Perth Mint will release no more than 3,888 of the Dragon 2020 1oz Silver Proof Rectangular Coin.

Design

The coin’s reverse depicts two Chinese dragons in pursuit of a mystical flaming pearl, an ancient metaphor for wisdom, enlightenment, and truth. The Perth Mint’s ‘P’ mintmark also appears within the design.

The coin’s obverse bears the Jody Clark effigy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, the 2020 year-date, the weight and fineness and the monetary denomination.

Perth Mint Designer(s):

Designer and engraver Jody Clark joined the Royal Mint UK in 2012. His portrait of Queen Elizabeth II became the fifth official portrait in 2015 ( View Designer’s Profile ).

After teaching at the Western Australia School for Art Design and Media for over 40 years, Neil Hollis joined the Perth Mint as a designer in 2015.

Presentation

The coin is presented in a contemporary latex case and is accompanied by an illustrated shipper and a numbered Certificate of Authenticity.

Coin Specifications: