The first coin in our Australian Lunar Series to feature an ‘antiqued’ finish, this 2oz silver release portrays our 2020 Year of the Mouse design in exceptional detail.

Those born under the sign of the Chinese lunar mouse in 2020, 2008, 1996, 1984, 1972 and every 12th preceding year are said to be smart, resourceful, adaptable and kind. Possessing a rich imagination and strong intuition, mice rely on quick wits and an enterprising nature to find the opportunity for success in almost all endeavors.

The Australian Lunar Series III 2020 Year of the Mouse 2oz Silver Antiqued Coin is struck by The Perth Mint from 99.99% pure silver and issued as legal tender under the Australian Currency Act 1965. No more than 1,888 of these coins will be released worldwide.

Perth Mint Coin Design

The coin’s reverse portrays two mice foraging on husks of corn in the foreground and mice among stalks of corn and wheat in the background. Also included in the design is The Perth Mint’s ‘P’ mintmark.

The obverse of the coin depicts the Jody Clark effigy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, the weight and fineness, the 2020 year-date and the monetary denomination.

Technical Notes

The coin has been individually ‘antiqued’ to give it a unique finish conveying the surface abrasions of an ancient artifact. As a result of this treatment, the appearance of each coin may vary.

Presentation

The coin is housed in a classic display case with a clear lid decorated with a silver geometric design. The case is packaged in a beautifully illustrated shipper portraying the story of how the mouse became an animal of the zodiac and is accompanied by a numbered Certificate of Authenticity.

The shippers of future animals in the Lunar Series III will, when arrayed together, form a diorama depicting the ancient myth of The Great Race, which tells how the zodiac came into being.

Designer(s):

Designer and engraver Jody Clark joined the Royal Mint UK in 2012. His portrait of Queen Elizabeth II became the fifth official portrait in 2015 ( View Designer’s Profile ).

Ing Ing Jong is a coin designer at the Perth Mint. Her work can be seen on many of the Lunar Series coins.

Coin Specifications: