This 1oz silver antiqued coin is an excitingly innovative release featuring a central gold-plated rotating charm in the shape of the first animal in the ancient Chinese lunar calendar, the mouse.

Those born under the sign of the Chinese lunar mouse in 2020, 2008, 1996, 1984, 1972 and every 12th preceding year are said to be smart, resourceful, optimistic and kind. Possessing a rich imagination and strong intuition, mice rely on quick wits and an enterprising nature to find opportunities for success in almost all endeavors.

Struck by The Perth Mint from 1oz of 99.99% pure silver, the coin is issued as legal tender under the authority of the Government of Tuvalu.

The Perth Mint will release no more than 3,000 of the Year of the Mouse Rotating Charm 2020 1oz Silver Antiqued Coin.

Design

The coin’s reverse portrays stylised mice and representations of wheat, grapes and corn, symbols of a bountiful harvest which is associated with happiness and abundance in Chinese culture. The center of the coin features a rotating mouse-shaped bead insert. Also included is the weight and fineness, and The Perth Mint’s ‘P’ mintmark.

The obverse of the coin bears the Ian Rank-Broadley effigy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II within a pattern of beads, the 2020 year-date and the monetary denomination.

Technical Note

The coin has been individually ‘antiqued’ to give it a unique finish conveying the surface abrasions of an ancient artefact. As a result of this treatment the appearance of each coin may vary.

Presentation

The coin is housed in a classic display case with a clear lid. Packaged with an illustrated shipper, each coin is accompanied by a numbered Certificate of Authenticity.

Designer(s):

Ian Rank-Broadley’s effigy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II was chosen to appear on the coinage of the United Kingdom in 1998. His design began to appear on collector coins that year and became widespread starting in 1999 ( View Designer’s Profile ).

Natasha Muhl is a designer and illustrator for the Perth Mint. She is drawn to natural motifs, such as animals, birds, gems, and ocean life ( View Designer’s Profile ).

Coin Specifications: