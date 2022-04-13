Perth Mint Issues 1oz Gold Proof Coin Featuring the Australian Brumby

According to tradition, when soldier and pastoralist James Brumby was transferred from Sydney to Van Diemen’s Land in 1801, he was forced to release a number of horses into the bush. Known as Brumby’s horses and later as ‘brumbies’, the word came to mean wild horses.

Mobs of brumbies that most famously roam the Australian Alps today are descended from lost, abandoned, or escaped horses that in many cases belonged to early British settlers like Brumby.

Free, independent, and successfully inhabiting a hostile environment, the brumby has become a national icon seen by many as symbolic of our national character.

Struck by the Perth Mint from 1oz of 99.99% pure gold in Proof quality, the coin has a maximum mintage of 250 and is issued as legal tender under the Australian Currency Act 1965.

Design

The coin’s reverse design portrays a magnificent leaping brumby among steep outcrops. The design includes the inscription ‘AUSTRALIAN BRUMBY’, the Perth Mint’s ‘P’ mintmark, the weight, fineness, and the 2022 year-date also appear in the design.

The coin’s obverse bears the Jody Clark effigy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and the monetary denomination.

Presentation

The coin is housed in a classic display case with a wooden lid. Packaged within an illustrated shipper, each coin is accompanied by a numbered Certificate of Authenticity.

Perth Mint Designers

Designer and engraver Jody Clark joined the Royal Mint UK in 2012. His portrait of Queen Elizabeth II became the fifth official portrait in 2015 ( View Designer’s Profile ).

Perth Mint artist Jennifer McKenna designed the reverse.

Coin Specifications