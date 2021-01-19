The Perth Mint is delighted to present The Jewelled Horse, an exceptional collectible showcasing rare and spectacular treasures from two Western Australian icons – Argyle Pink Diamonds and The Perth Mint.

The Jewelled Horse is the fourth release from The Perth Mint’s range of diamond-studded coins showcasing Asia’s revered mythical and mortal creatures.

This limited-edition coin – with a mintage of only eight – follows in the footsteps of The Perth Mint’s past annual showcase productions including The Jewelled Phoenix (2018), The Jewelled Dragon (2019), and last year’s Jewelled Tiger.

As with the past years’ showcases, the eight Jewelled Horse coins – priced at $279,000 AUD each (incl. GST) – are expected to sell fast at a time when investor and collector interest in high-quality, timeless precious metal products is soaring.

Struck from 10oz of 99.99% pure gold in proof quality, the coin is surmounted by a dazzling three-dimensional representation of a rearing horse made from 18-carat rose gold. The horse is pavé-set with 169 specially selected Fancy Intense, Vivid Pink, and Purplish Pink Argyle diamonds weighing approximately 2.76 carats. Two golden colored diamonds from therepresent the horse’s eyes.

The Perth Mint General Manager Minted Products, Neil Vance, said the horse was a natural choice to feature on such a sophisticated luxury investment product.

“This limited-edition commemorative coin is truly exceptional in terms of its artistry, rarity, and value,” Mr. Vance said. “Our Jewelled Phoenix, Jewelled Dragon, and Jewelled Tiger coins all sold out. We expect The Jewelled Horse to be similarly sought-after among the world’s collectors of luxury items and diamond connoisseurs.”

Featured in many mythological stories and one of 12 auspicious animals in the ancient lunar calendar, the horse has played a potent role in Chinese culture for millennia. Often credited with the invention of the harness and stirrups, China first domesticated the horse many thousands of years ago. Pulling chariots and carrying combat riders into battle, the horse played an important military role in helping to protect the Middle Kingdom from barbarian raids.

Symbolizing vitality, speed, courage, nobility, and power, the horse has frequently been celebrated in art, noticeably the black ink wash painting style dating from the Tang dynasty. The horse represents one of the most recurrent animal themes in Chinese culture to this day.

Each coin is issued as Australian legal tender under the Australian Currency Act 1965.

The Perth Mint will release only eight of these rare and collectible coins on a mint-to-order basis. Please note the lead time for ordering this coin is between two and four weeks.

Perth Mint Jewelled Horse Design

The coin’s reverse artistry includes a branch of Jasmine flowers and undulating countryside with nearby hills topped by pagodas. As well as the Chinese character for horse, which is derived from a pictogram of a standing horse with a flowing mane, it also incorporates the inscription THE JEWELLED HORSE and The Perth Mint’s traditional ‘P’ mintmark.

Issued as Australian legal tender under the Australian Currency Act 1965, the coin bears the Jody Clark effigy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, weight and fineness, 2021 year-date, and the monetary denomination on its obverse.

Presentation

The Jewelled Horse is presented in prestigious packaging including a hardy carry case that opens to reveal a magnificent luxury display case, in which the coin is housed.

The coin sits within a perspex panel that rotates 360 degrees and is illuminated by a row of lights to maximize the effect of the glittering diamonds.

The doors of the display case feature two 18-carat gold plates with an Argyle pink diamond on each side. The case also features an individually numbered 18-carat rose gold plaque, which corresponds to the Certificate of Authenticity.

Designer(s)

Designer and engraver Jody Clark joined the Royal Mint UK in 2012. His portrait of Queen Elizabeth II became the fifth official portrait in 2015 ( View Designer’s Profile ).

A specialist in animals, Aleysha Howarth is an artist at the Perth Mint ( View Designer’s Profile ).

Jewelled Horse Coin Specifications