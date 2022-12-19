Platinum Medal of Louis XVIII Among New World, Ancient Coins at Atlas Numismatics

By Atlas Numismatics ……



Seasons Greetings! There are 591 new pieces available this month for your consideration and browsing enjoyment. We hope that you may find something of interest for your collection and we look forward to hearing from you if you have any questions.

Looking back on a very active year in the coin hobby and business, we would like to take this opportunity to express how grateful we are to everyone whom we have had the great fortune to have done business with and to have helped build your collections or assisted in deepening your numismatic research in some way during 2022. We look forward the new year and further opportunities to build on our relationships with you as we present future offerings.

From all of us at Atlas, we wish you all the best this holiday season and a safe and healthy New Year!

Notice regarding holiday shipping:

As we pause to gather with friends and family over the upcoming holidays, please note that orders received after the 22nd of December may be delayed until we resume regular office operations the first week of January. If you have specific questions about shipping or need to have orders held for future shipping dates, please make a note in the comments during checkout or send us an email so we can assist with your requests.

Please contact us with any offers or other inquiries by sending an email to [email protected].

* * *

New Atlas Numismatics Inventory

These five items are just a sample of the recent additions to our inventory. We have added new material in the World (524), Ancient (18), and U.S. (49) categories.

1071600 | GREEK. KINGDOM OF THRACE. Maroneia. Struck circa 380 BC. AR Stater. NGC Ch. AU✭ (Choice About Uncirculated ✭) Strike 4/5 Surface 4/5 Fine Style. Maroneia. 11.33gm. Rearing horse, left / EΠI XOPHΓO. Arbour with four bunches of grapes within square; bee in left field. Schönert-Geiss 451.

Ex LHS Numismatik AG, Auction 103 (5 May 2009) Lot 62.

1072930 | FRANCE. Louis VXIII. 1817 Platinum Medal of 45 Ducats Weight. NGC MS65. By Andrieu. 151.7gm. LVDOVICS · XVIII · LAPIDEM · AVSPICALEM · POSVIT * D · XXVIII · M · OCT · ANN · MDCCCXVII · REGNI · XXIII. Bust, right; hair tied in ribbon / HENRICO – MAGNO// CIVIVM · PIETAS · RESTITVT/ MDCCCXVII. Equestrian statue of Henri IV, left; date in exergue. Collignon 105.

Restoration of the Statue of Henri IV, dated in Roman numerals, 28 October 1817. Exceedingly rare in platinum. Deeply prooflike fields and frosted devices.

Ex Eugene J. Detmer Collection, Stack’s, New York (February 2-4, 1983) Lot 354. Includes old auction ticket. Housed in an oversized holder.

1071191 | GERMAN STATES. Eichstatt. 1781 KR/OE AR Thaler. NGC MS66PL (Prooflike). CAPITULUM REGNANS SEDE VACANTE., 10 EINE FEINE MARCK. below. 13 oval arms form circle with 3 shields of arms and date within ornate frame at center / HAC SUB TUTELA. City view. KM 90; Dav.-2210.

One of the most interesting perspectives of all the city-view thaler types, an intricate bird’s eye view. Sede Vacante issue.

Ex Wolff-Metternich Collection.

1071973 | ITALIAN STATES. Livorno. Cosimo III de’ Medici. (1670-1723). 1718 AV Pezza d’Oro della Rosa or Doppia. NGC MS62. 24mm. 6.94gm. COSMVS · III · D · G · M · DVX…. Crowned arms of Medici / GRATIA · OBVIA · VLTIO…. Rosebush. KM 40; Fr.-466; MIR 69/2.

1071107 | UNITED STATES OF AMERICA. 1889 AV 3 Dollars. PCGS PR65DCAM (Deep Cameo). U.S. Mint, Philadelphia. UNITED STATES OF AMERICA. Indian head with headdress, left / Value, date within wreath. KM 84.

From a reported mintage of just 129 pieces. Superb original surfaces.

* * *

Atlas Numismatics – Appraisal and Buying

Atlas Numismatics is actively seeking to purchase individual items like the pattern Two Pounds and other highlights seen above, as well as whole collections. Please contact us if you have rare or exceptional ancient, United States, or world coins for sale; click here for more information.

