For April, The Perth Mint presents this 2oz gold Proof high-relief coin featuring the latest Kangaroo design.

Each coin is struck by The Perth Mint from 2oz of 99.99% pure gold in Proof quality and issued as legal tender under the Australian Currency Act 1965.

The Perth Mint will release no more than 200 of the Australian Kangaroo 2023 2oz Gold Proof High Relief Coin.

2023 Australian Kangaroo Gold Coin Design

The coin’s reverse portrays a kangaroo looking over its shoulder with a eucalyptus tree and grass trees in the background. As well as the inscription ‘KANGAROO’ and The Perth Mint’s traditional ‘P’ mintmark, the design includes the coin’s weight, purity, and 2023 year-date.

The coin bears The Queen Elizabeth II Memorial Obverse, featuring the Jody Clark effigy supplemented with the dates of her reign and the monetary denomination.

Technical Notes

The coin has been struck with an extra-deep blank to showcase its superbly detailed design in high relief.

Presentation

The coin is housed in a classic display case with a wooden lid. Packaged within an illustrated shipper, each coin is accompanied by a numbered Certificate of Authenticity.

Designers

Designer and engraver Jody Clark joined the Royal Mint UK in 2012. His portrait of Queen Elizabeth II became the fifth official portrait in 2015 ( View Designer’s Profile ).

Ing Ing Jong is a coin designer at the Perth Mint. Her work can be seen on many of the Lunar Series coins.

Coin Specifications

Country: Australia Year Of Issue: 2023 Denomination: 200 Dollars (AUD) Mint Mark: P Mintage: 200 Alloy: .9999 Gold Weight: 62.213 g Diameter: 36.60 mm Thickness: 5.50 mm OBV Designer Jody Clark REV Designer Ing Ing Jong Quality Proof

* * *