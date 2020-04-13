As the Royal Canadian Mint takes measures to safeguard employee health and safety and prioritizes manufacturing operations to support trade and commerce, it continues to offer high-quality collectibles to its loyal customers. In doing so, the Mint is proud to commemorate important turning points in Canadian and world history, such as the 75th anniversaries of the Liberation of the Netherlands and the Allied victory in Europe. These products, and many others, can be ordered from the Mint as of today.

The Liberation of the Netherlands is one of the most important chapters of Canadian military history. Over a nine-month period, the First Canadian Army led a successful, yet costly campaign to recapture and free occupied Dutch territory. This historic military achievement soon paved the way for the Allies to achieve full victory in Europe. Three special coins recognize the bravery and sacrifices of the Canadian soldiers behind these battlefield triumphs.

The first is the 2020 $10 Fine Silver Coin – 75th Anniversary of the Liberation of the Netherlands: Canadian Army, designed by artist Joel Kimmel. This coin features a joyous scene of civilians welcoming a Canadian soldier as he enters a liberated Dutch city. The soldier is depicted in full color, as is a hand extending a bouquet of tulips, the flower that has become a lasting symbol of the special bond between Canada and the Kingdom of the Netherlands.

The 2020 $100 Fine Silver Coin – Liberation of the Netherlands: Operation Manna tells the story of a vital airlift of supplies to Dutch civilians still trapped and starving behind enemy lines. This selectively gold-plated half-kilo silver coin is the work of artist coin designer John Mantha.

Finally, the 2020 $20 Fine Silver Coin – Second World War: Battlefront Series – Victory in Europe features a contemporary interpretation of the famous Victory Nickel design, that graced the five-cent coins which circulated from 1943-45. Prominently featuring the torch of remembrance and “V” for victory, this coin was designed by Jamie Desrochers. It is also the final coin in the Mint’s Second World War Battlefront Series.

Other coins offered this month include:

The 50-cent Special Wrap Circulation Roll (2020) , an annual collector favorite;

, an annual collector favorite; The 2020 $30 Fine Silver Coin– Canadian Maple Leaf Brooch Legacy , featuring a reproduction of a favorite brooch of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II , set with three carats of natural white zircons;

, featuring a reproduction of a favorite brooch of , set with three carats of natural white zircons; The 2020 $200 Pure Gold Coin – The Queen Elizabeth Rose , designed by artist Anna Buccarelli and featuring an extra-high relief rose gold bloom;

, designed by artist and featuring an extra-high relief rose gold bloom; The 2020 $300 Pure Platinum Coin – Maple Leaf Forever , featuring artist Lisa Thomson-Khan’s design of sugar maple leaves selectively-plated in rose gold;

, featuring artist design of sugar maple leaves selectively-plated in rose gold; The 2020 $500 Pure Gold Coin – Splendid Maple Leaves , a 5 oz. coin designed by artist Nathalie Lagacé ;

, a 5 oz. coin designed by artist ; The 2020 1/10 oz. Pure Gold Coin Series – Tribute to Alex Colville: 1967 50-Cent Coin , featuring the iconic howling wolf design created for Canada’s 100th anniversary;

, featuring the iconic howling wolf design created for Canada’s 100th anniversary; The 2020 $50 Fine Silver Coin – Franklin’s Lost Arctic Expedition , a 5 oz. coin designed by Mint engraver Matt Bowen and featuring an innovative edge shaped like an ice floe;

, a 5 oz. coin designed by Mint engraver and featuring an innovative edge shaped like an ice floe; The 2020 $30 Fine Silver Coin – Imposing Icons: Bighorn Sheep , designed by artist Maurade Baynton ;

, designed by artist ; The 2020 $10 Fine Silver Coin – O Canada! – Maple Leaves , designed by artist Virginia Boulay ;

, designed by artist ; The 2020 $3 Fine Silver Coin – Floral Emblems of Canada – Quebec – Blue Flag Iris , designed by Lisa Thomson-Khan; and

, designed by Lisa Thomson-Khan; and The crystal-enhanced 2020 $5 Fine Silver Coin – Birthstones: May, featuring the artwork of Pandora Young.

Mintages, pricing and full background information on each product can be found on the “Shop” tab of www.mint.ca.

Royal Canadian Mint Closes Boutiques in Ottawa and Winnipeg

The Royal Canadian Mint wishes to advise the public it has closed its boutiques in Winnipeg and Ottawa until further notice.

The decision was taken in line with guidance from the Government of Canada on reducing the risk of transmitting COVID-19.

Our Customer Solutions Centre remains open to take orders, answer questions and provide information at 1-800-267-1871. The Mint will re-open its boutiques as soon as possible, and will notify the public at www.mint.ca as well as its social media platforms.

The Mint regrets the impact of this decision on customers and those who intended to tour the facilities over the next few weeks.

* * *

