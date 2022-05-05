Royal Canadian Mint Opulence Coin Collection Features Pink Diamonds

On May 4, the Royal Canadian Mint launched the Opulence Collection, exclusive numismatic masterpieces of exceptional craftsmanship featuring some of the world’s rarest precious stones: pink diamonds from the famed Argyle Mine. These jewels are the crowning element of pure gold and platinum coins that truly redefine rare. This new collection, headlined by the one-of-a-kind Ultimate, a one-kilo pure platinum pink diamond coin, was unveiled yesterday at the Ottawa Art Gallery.

“The Royal Canadian Mint’s reputation for crafting coins of exceptional sophistication and artistry is known to collectors around the world,” Marie Lemay, President and CEO of the Royal Canadian Mint. “Celebrating the talent and imagination of our people through precious metal and fine art is our passion, as well as our trademark. We are proud that our new Opulence Collection takes our tradition of excellence to a whole new level.”

To premiere this new exclusive collection, the Mint has partnered with Heffel Fine Art Auction House to sell The Ultimate, the collection’s most prestigious showpiece. It will be offered at a live auction on May 31, 2022.

“Heffel is honored to offer collectors the opportunity to acquire this rare, one-of-a-kind treasure, in partnership with the Royal Canadian Mint and Argyle mine,” said David Heffel, President, Heffel Fine Art Auction House. “The Ultimate is truly a work of art, and its intricate design and mesmerizing beauty will undoubtedly capture the attention of passionate collectors and enthusiasts across the world.”

Collectors interested in bidding on The Ultimate can register for the auction with Heffel.

About the Opulence Collection

The Opulence Collection, featuring pink diamond coins in its inaugural year, is the result of an exciting collaboration with the Royal Canadian Mint and Crossworks Manufacturing, a Canadian company and Authorized Partner of Argyle Pink Diamonds. With Rio Tinto’s Argyle Mine closing in 2020, the pink diamonds adorning the pure gold and platinum coins are among the rarest in the world, making the pieces truly unique.

“This limited edition collaboration is really exceptional in terms of its artistry, rarity, and value, and we are very proud to be a part of this story,” said Patrick Coppens, General Manager, Sales and Marketing, Rio Tinto Diamonds.

“There’s a story of pride to tell here – an artisanal story of Canadian craftsmanship producing creations of extreme scarcity that will be sought after around the world,” said Itay Ariel, Executive Director, Sales and Operation, Crossworks Manufacturing Ltd.

Released in very low mintages, the Pink Diamond coins consist of:

The Ultimate : One-kilo $2,500 99.95% Pure Platinum Coin – Worldwide mintage of one

: One-kilo $2,500 99.95% Pure Platinum Coin – Worldwide mintage of one Splendour : 10 oz. $1,250 99.95% Pure Platinum Coin – Worldwide mintage of five

: 10 oz. $1,250 99.95% Pure Platinum Coin – Worldwide mintage of five Grandeur : 2 oz. $350 99.95% Pure Platinum Coin – Worldwide mintage of 30

: 2 oz. $350 99.95% Pure Platinum Coin – Worldwide mintage of 30 Treasure: 1 oz. $200 Pure Gold Coin – Worldwide mintage of 400

The exclusive numismatic works of art from the Opulence Collection can be directly ordered from the Mint at 1-800-267‑1871 in Canada, 1-800-268‑6468 in the US, or at www.mint.ca. Kunming Diamonds is the Premier Global Distributor of Opulence Collection products.

For an in-depth look at the Opulence Collection, visit www.mint.ca/opulence.

