On Thursday, July 21, 2022, the Federal Mint Swissmint issued the new “Solar Energy” 20-franc silver coin with color and fluorescent elements, continuing the three-part “Energy of the Future” series launched last year.

In addition to hydropower, the main sources of renewable energy in Switzerland are solar and wind power, although these two are used only to a very modest extent at present. The use of renewable energies should help to reduce dependence on oil, gas, and nuclear technology, and, in the longer term, even help to phase out fossil energy supplies.

With its “Energy of the Future” series, Swissmint wants to draw attention to the issues of climate change and renewable energies, which are important to us all, and the mint is continuing the three-part series launched in 2021 with the “Solar Energy” special coin.

The obverse of the 20-franc silver “Solar Energy” coin is divided into two different halves. The upper half features a colorful abstraction of the rising sun with its rays. The lower half depicts various technical elements related to the extraction of effective energy from the sun as a raw material (including elements of how a solar cell works, technical drawings of components, and data on solar energy use in Switzerland). Parallel to the lower edge, the words “SONNE” (sun) and “ENERGIE” (energy) are written in capital letters, followed by the terms “soleil” in French and “sole” in Italian. As with last year’s “Hydropower” special coin, the fluorescent elements glow in the dark. The design was created by Swissmint engraver Benjamin Löbbert.

The reverse has been redesigned by Swissmint engraver Remo Mascherini. With this new design, Swissmint wants to create a link to the obverse in the future and, depending on the topic, continue to tell the story of the obverse. The reverse features the words CONFOEDERATIO HELVETICA, the year of minting 2022, the mint mark “B” and the value “20 FR”. A technical drawing of the sun combined with solar cells is depicted in the center of the reverse of the coin.

The redesigned reverse with text on the edge and an image in the center can be used on all special coins in the future.

The “Solar Energy” silver coin is available only in proof quality in a presentation case with a numbered certificate of authenticity and is part of the three-part “Energy of the Future” series.

The series will be completed in 2023 with the “Wind Energy” special coin.

The new special coin from Swissmint are available from July 21, 2022 in a limited edition at www.swissmintshop.ch.

