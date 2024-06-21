1809 Classic Head Cent : A Collector’s Guide

By Charles Morgan and Hubert Walker for CoinWeek Notes …..



The Philadelphia Mint struck 222,867 1809 Classic Head Cents using only one pair of dies (Sheldon 280). The issue, a Rarity-2 overall, is virtually unknown in Gem Mint State, and no example has been certified in Red or Red Brown thus far. Mint State survivors likely number fewer than 25, although there are about 20-30 pieces reported in the condition censuses in the AU range. While the Early American Coppers (EAC) organization, which maintains its own Large Cent grading standards, would likely quibble with the grades assigned by CAC, NGC, and PCGS, it is clear by reviewing recent auction data of the following notable pieces that each era’s leading collectors compete against each other for the same coins.

The 1809 Classic Head Cent is also difficult to source with wholesome eye appeal in circulated grades. The price trends for circulated examples have underperformed published guides recently. Astute collectors of the series should take notice and act accordingly.

PCGS MS64BN (5, 6/2024). NGC MS65BN (1, 6/2024), and CAC MS64BN (2:0 stickered:graded, 6/2024).

PCGS MS64BN #32708436: Discovered in France; Heritage Rare Coin Galleries July 1984; Denis W. Loring, May 1986; “The Robinson S. Brown, Jr. Collection,” Superior, January 1996, Lot 384 – $6,875; Chris Victor-McCawley; “The Chris Kromer Collection,” Superior Galleries, February 2001, Lot 2301; Bowers and Merena, November 2001, Lot 2628; Superior, August 2002, Lot 246; “The Joshua and Ally Walsh Collection,” Heritage Auctions, January 2006, Lot 3030; Denis W. Loring, April 2007; “The Daniel W. Holmes, Jr. Collection,” Goldberg Auctions, September 2009, Lot 552; “The D. Brent Pogue Family Collection,” Stack’s Bowers, March 2017, Lot 5132 – $32,900; “The Arizona Collection,” Heritage Auctions, January 12, 2022, Lot 3054 – $32,400.

Coin Specifications

Country: United States of America Year of Issue: 1809 Denomination: One Cent (USD) Mintmark: None (Philadelphia) Mintage: 222,867 Alloy: Copper Weight: 10.89 g Diameter: 29.00 mm Edge: Plain OBV Designer: John Reich REV Designer: John Reich Quality: Business Strike

