NGC counterfeit Detection

HomeUS Coins1863 Three Cent Silver Proof : A Collector's Guide

1863 Three Cent Silver Proof : A Collector’s Guide

CoinWeek Notes
By CoinWeek Notes
1863 Proof Three-Cent Silver. Image: Heritage Auctions (www.ha.com).
1863 Proof Three-Cent Silver. Image: Heritage Auctions (www.ha.com).

Only 460 Three Cent Silver Proofs were struck in 1863 over the course of three days. The United States Mint in Philadelphia produced the final emission of 200 coins little more than a month before the decisive Confederate defeat at the Battle of Gettysburg.

Coinage of 1863 Proof Three-Cent Silver Coins
March 5, 1863 160 struck March 6, 1863 160 struck
May 26, 1863 200 struck Total: 460 Proof coins

* * *

Market Data and Noteworthy Specimens

Top Population: PCGS PR67CAM (2, 3/2024). NGC PF67+UC (1, 3/2024). CAC PR67CAM (3:0 stickered:graded, 3/2024).

  • PCGS PR68CAM #25253615: Stack’s Bowers, November 2014, Lot 10129; “The Warren Collection”, Heritage Auctions, May 5, 2022, Lot 3857 – $40,800.
  • NGC PF-67CAM CMQ #6815464-007: Stack’s Bowers, March 26, 2024, Lot 4038 – View. Rainbow toning on the obverse, bleeding over to the periphery on the reverse.
  • PCGS PR66+ CAC #25213504: Legend Rare Coin Auctions, December 16, 2021, Lot 38 – Passed.
  • PCGS PR66 #3125536: Stack’s Bowers, August 18, 2023, Lot 6147 – View. Dark red, green, and turquoise toning on the obverse; turquoise toning on the reverse.

* * *

1863 Three Cent Silver Proof Coin Specifications

Country: United States of America
Year Of Issue: 1863
Denomination: One Cent (USD)
Mint Mark: None (Philadelphia)
Mintage: 460
Alloy: .900 Silver, .100 Copper
Weight: 0.75 g
Diameter: 14.00 mm
Edge Plain
OBV Designer James Barton Longacre
REV Designer James Barton Longacre
Quality: Proof

CoinWeek Notes
CoinWeek Notes
CoinWeek Notes presents expert analysis and insights from Charles Morgan and Hubert Walker, the award-winning editors of CoinWeek.com.
Previous article
This Lindbergh Congressional Gold Medal Galvano Is Unique in Private Hands
Next article
1808 Capped Bust Quarter Eagle : A Collector’s Guide

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Stacks Bowers Auction

What Not Live Online Auctions - Bullion

David Lawrence Rare Coins Auctions