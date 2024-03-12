1863 Three Cent Silver Proof : A Collector’s Guide

Only 460 Three Cent Silver Proofs were struck in 1863 over the course of three days. The United States Mint in Philadelphia produced the final emission of 200 coins little more than a month before the decisive Confederate defeat at the Battle of Gettysburg.

Coinage of 1863 Proof Three-Cent Silver Coins March 5, 1863 160 struck March 6, 1863 160 struck May 26, 1863 200 struck Total: 460 Proof coins

Market Data and Noteworthy Specimens

Top Population: PCGS PR67CAM (2, 3/2024). NGC PF67+UC (1, 3/2024). CAC PR67CAM (3:0 stickered:graded, 3/2024).

PCGS PR68CAM #25253615: Stack’s Bowers, November 2014, Lot 10129; “The Warren Collection”, Heritage Auctions, May 5, 2022, Lot 3857 – $40,800.

NGC PF-67CAM CMQ #6815464-007: Stack's Bowers, March 26, 2024, Lot 4038 – View. Rainbow toning on the obverse, bleeding over to the periphery on the reverse.

PCGS PR66+ CAC #25213504: Legend Rare Coin Auctions, December 16, 2021, Lot 38 – Passed.

PCGS PR66 #3125536: Stack's Bowers, August 18, 2023, Lot 6147 – View. Dark red, green, and turquoise toning on the obverse; turquoise toning on the reverse.

1863 Three Cent Silver Proof Coin Specifications