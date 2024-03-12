1808 Capped Bust Quarter Eagle : A Collector’s Guide

The 1808 quarter eagle $2.50 gold coin is a bonafide rarity that is well known outside collectors of 19th-century gold type coins. The United States Mint at Philadelphia struck the entire mintage of 2,710 coins on February 26, 1808. Over the course of the next 10 months, no more quarter eagles would be struck.

Of that number it has been estimated that fewer than 2% exist today in all grades, with 35 to 40 pieces being a reasonable estimate of the surviving specimens – though there could be more.

Collector Harry W. Bass, Jr. and numismatist John Dannreuther studied the issue in-depth and determined that only one die marriage was deployed for the date.

All known examples exhibit a long thin die crack from the top of Liberty’s cap that extends to the stars on the right. A lack of well-defined borders is the key characteristic for which all 1808 Capped Bust quarter eagles are known. These weak borders, as numismatist Walter Breen speculated, may account for the issue’s low survival rate, as it exposed the coins to undue wear. In fact, every known 1808 quarter eagle has rim problems of some sort, probably due to the lack of raised detail evident around the margins.

John Reich’s Influence on American Coin Design

How Rare Is the 1808 Capped Bust Quarter Eagle and What Is It Worth?

Market Data and Noteworthy Specimens

PCGS MS65 #31385747: Lorin G. Parmelee, acquired before 1890; "Lorin G. Parmelee Collection", New York Coin and Stamp Company, June 1890, Lot 856; John Story Jenks; "John Story Jenks Collection", Henry Chapman, December 1921, Lot 5792; Col. E.H.R. Green Collection; Col. E.H.R. Green estate to Burdette G. Johnson, via Eric P. Newman; B. Max Mehl, May 1950, Lot 11; Dr. J. Hewitt Judd to Dr. Herbert Ketterman; Dr. Ketterman to Jimmy Hayes in Kansas City, Missouri, via sale, 1982; Stack's, July 1984, Lot 1372; David W. Akers, July 1989, Lot 1361. Purchased by D. Brent Pogue. "The D. Brent Pogue Collection, Part I", Stack's Bowers / Sotheby's, May 19, 2015, Lot 1128 – $2,350,000. Pogue novelty insert. Pedigree research by Stack's Bowers, used with permission.

NGC MS63 #389410-001: "The Larry H. Miller Collection", Stack's Bowers, December 17, 2020, Lot 1115 – $276,000. Nick behind Liberty's lower hair curl.

PCGS MS63 CAC #40323808: Heritage Auctions, August 2001, Lot 7585 – $73,600; As PCGS MS63 CAC. "Oliver Jung Collection", American Numismatic Rarities, July 2004, Lot 84 – $322,000; Stack's, March 2007, Lot 1441 – $425,500; Stack's, November 18, 2008, Lot 4176 – $517,500. As PCGS MS63 CAC #40323808. Heritage Auctions, September 17, 2020, Lot 10122 – $576,000. Regraded. Simpson novelty insert.

NGC MS63 #1515456-005: Heritage Auctions, August 3, 2012, Lot 5286 – $223,250. Cluster of hits on Liberty's neck. Three hits between stars 2 and 3. Diagonal scratch from the second 8 in the date to star 13.

NGC MS63: "The Springdale Collection", Superior, May 2006, lot 992 – $218,500; Stack's Bowers, November 4, 2010, Lot 4781 – $316,250. Adjustment marks on the left and right rims.

PCGS MS62 #46092657: Abner Kreisberg, March 1972, Lot 1163; "The Harry W. Bass, Jr. Core Collection, Part II" Heritage Auctions, January 5, 2023, Lot 9006 – $372,000. Harry W. Bass, Jr. Collection novelty insert.

Abner Kreisberg, March 1972, Lot 1163; “The Harry W. Bass, Jr. Core Collection, Part II” Heritage Auctions, January 5, 2023, Lot 9006 – $372,000. Harry W. Bass, Jr. Collection novelty insert. NGC MS62 #4192183-005: As NGC MS61 #289313-001. Heritage Auctions, January 7, 2015, Lot 4237 – $123,375. As NGC MS62 #4192183-005. Stack’s Bowers, November 14, 2019, Lot 3134 – $174,000. Regraded and upgraded by one point. No radials on stars 2, 8-13, adjustment marks on right rim, die gouge above M in UNUM. Certification number no longer active.

NGC MS61 #5746683-001: As NGC MS61 #1846194-002. "The Dr. and Mrs. Claude Davis Collection", Heritage Auctions, August 11, 2010, Lot 3408 – $138,000; Heritage Auctions, April 28, 2011, Lot 5325 – $126,500; As NGC MS61 #5746683-001. Heritage Auctions, June 4, 2020, Lot 3153 – $138,000. Hit above bust. Hit from second 8 of the date to rim. Gouge in star 12. Thin scratch from rim down to the right side of star 6.

PCGS MS61 #25653608: Stack's Bowers, March 31, 2016, Lot 13156 – $223,250.

NGC MS61 #1846194-002: Heritage Auctions, August 2010, Lot 3408; Heritage Auctions, April 2011, Lot 5325; Heritage Auctions, April 23, 2015, Lot 5247 – $123,375.

NGC MS61: Stack's Bowers, November 16, 2012, Lot 2341 – $129,250.

Stack’s Bowers, November 16, 2012, Lot 2341 – $129,250. NGC MS61: Heritage Auctions, May 31, 2001, Lot 8829; “The Rich Uhrich Collection”, Stack’s, February 26, 2008, Lot 2033 – $169,625.

“The Guadalupe Collection”, Heritage Auctions, January 5, 2006, Lot 3409 – $143,750. Thin scratch from hair to cheek. Radials on stars 1, 3-7, 9, and 13. PCGS MS61 #3134884: Heritage Auctions, August 10, 2001, Lot 7585 – $73,600.

Coin Specifications