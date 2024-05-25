1895 Barber Quarter Proof : A Collector’s Guide

By Charles Morgan and Hubert Walker for CoinWeek Notes …..

The character of our nation’s Proof coinage did not perceivably change when the United States Mint installed its first hydraulic press to strike Proof coins in 1893. Three years into using new presses, the character of the 1895 proof issues remains uniform to the coins struck in the first year of the series’ 24-year run.

With 880 coins struck, the 1895 Barber Quarter Proof leans towards the very upper end of commonality for the series as a whole. More Proofs were struck in 1900 and 1892, but the difference is de minimis from a collector standpoint. While many examples of this issue have been cleaned, as originally struck, the coins were of high quality with glassy fields and, sometimes, Cameo contrast on the devices. A lintmark in the shape of a curved staff on the nose touching the eye is a common feature of this issue.

* * *

Market Data and Noteworthy Specimens

Proof Top Population: PCGS PR68DCAM (1, 5/2024), NGC PF69CAM (1, 5/2024), and CAC PR68DCAM (1:0, stickered:graded 5/2024).

PCGS PR68DCAM CAC #21765560: “Bruce Scher #1 All-Time PCGS Registry Set”, Heritage Auctions, February 24, 2005, Lot 4087 – $16,100. Bruce Scher on insert; “The Greensboro Collection, Part One,” Heritage Auctions, October 18, 2012, Lot 4232 – $18,800. Reholdered but retains same certification number, Scher removed. Top Pop, Pop One. There is a light discoloration spot on the neck at the center.

“Bruce Scher #1 All-Time PCGS Registry Set”, Heritage Auctions, February 24, 2005, Lot 4087 – $16,100. Bruce Scher on insert; “The Greensboro Collection, Part One,” Heritage Auctions, October 18, 2012, Lot 4232 – $18,800. Reholdered but retains same certification number, Scher removed. Top Pop, Pop One. There is a light discoloration spot on the neck at the center. PCGS PR67DCAM #35440673: Heritage Auctions, July 12, 2018, Lot 3061 – $5,760. Fourth PR67DCAM graded. Multiple dark streaks on the neck.

Heritage Auctions, July 12, 2018, Lot 3061 – $5,760. Fourth PR67DCAM graded. Multiple dark streaks on the neck. PCGS PR67DCAM #20330675: Heritage Auctions, January 9, 2013, Lot 4220 – $6,462.50. Teich Family Collection on insert. Third PR67DCAM graded. Streaky golden toning on the obverse and reverse.

Heritage Auctions, January 9, 2013, Lot 4220 – $6,462.50. Teich Family Collection on insert. Third PR67DCAM graded. Streaky golden toning on the obverse and reverse. PCGS PR67DCAM #50001501: Heritage Auctions, May 28, 2009, Lot 1138 – $9,775. Gold toning around the rims.

Heritage Auctions, May 28, 2009, Lot 1138 – $9,775. Gold toning around the rims. PCGS PR67DCAM #30006588: Heritage Auctions, July 2002, Lot 7865 – $5,750; “The JFS Collection, Part II,” Heritage Auctions, August 18, 2004, Lot 4114 – $10,350; “The Joseph C. Thomas Collection,” Heritage Auctions, April 29, 2009, Lot 505 – $8,912.50; Heritage Auctions, January 3, 2018, Lot 3536 – $6,600.

PCGS PR69CAM #40275392: A s NGC PF69* #1634825-004. “John C. Hugon Collection,” Heritage Auctions, January 12, 2005, Lot 4177 – $36,800; Heritage Auctions, January 20, 2021, Lot 3019 – $43,200. Simpson on insert. Peripheral Rainbow toning, which is stronger on the reverse.

s NGC PF69* #1634825-004. “John C. Hugon Collection,” Heritage Auctions, January 12, 2005, Lot 4177 – $36,800; Heritage Auctions, January 20, 2021, Lot 3019 – $43,200. Simpson on insert. Peripheral Rainbow toning, which is stronger on the reverse. PCGS PR68+CAM CAC #38970873: As NGC PF68+*CAM CAC #2037631-117. “Selections from the Eric P. Newman Collection, Part II,” Heritage Auctions, November 15, 2013, Lot 33395 – $22,325. Eric P. Newman Collection custom insert; As PCGS PR68+CAM CAC #38970873. Heritage Auctions, April 23, 2020, Lot 3700 – $18,001.20. Spectacular rainbow toning.

As “Selections from the Eric P. Newman Collection, Part II,” Heritage Auctions, November 15, 2013, Lot 33395 – $22,325. Eric P. Newman Collection custom insert; As PCGS PR68+CAM CAC #38970873. Heritage Auctions, April 23, 2020, Lot 3700 – $18,001.20. Spectacular rainbow toning. PCGS PR68CAM CAC #36657296: As PCGS PR68CAM CAC #12122429. Heritage Auctions, October 13, 2011, Lot 3648 – $13,802.30. Predominantly black and white. As PCGS PR68CAM CAC #36657296. Heritage Auctions, November 16, 2023, Lot 3042 – $11,400. Tennessee Set on insert. Discoloration below the eye.

Heritage Auctions, October 13, 2011, Lot 3648 – $13,802.30. Predominantly black and white. As PCGS PR68CAM CAC #36657296. Heritage Auctions, November 16, 2023, Lot 3042 – $11,400. Tennessee Set on insert. Discoloration below the eye. PCGS PR68CAM #46001624: “The George Schwenk Collection,” Stack’s Bowers, August 16, 2023, Lot 4021 – $6,600.

“The George Schwenk Collection,” Stack’s Bowers, August 16, 2023, Lot 4021 – $6,600. PCGS PR68CAM #47728299: As PCGS PR68CAM #41255342. Legend Rare Coin Auctions, November 11, 2022, Lot 158 – Passed. As PCGS PR68CAM #47097406. Stack’s Bowers, August 16, 2023, Lot 5028 – $5,760. As PCGS PR68CAM #47728299. GreatCollections, December 3, 2023, Lot 1488121 – View. Dark toning overtakes all but the top half of Liberty’s head on the obverse. Dark spot on nose. Peripheral dark toning on the reverse. This coin has been recertified three times since 2022!

As PCGS PR68CAM #41255342. Legend Rare Coin Auctions, November 11, 2022, Lot 158 – Passed. As PCGS PR68CAM #47097406. Stack’s Bowers, August 16, 2023, Lot 5028 – $5,760. As PCGS PR68CAM #47728299. GreatCollections, December 3, 2023, Lot 1488121 – View. Dark toning overtakes all but the top half of Liberty’s head on the obverse. Dark spot on nose. Peripheral dark toning on the reverse. PCGS PR68CAM CAC #37721661: Heritage Auctions, September 5, 2019, Lot 3728 – $9,000. Rose toning with isolated areas of watery blue darker rose. The same coloration on the reverse, except blue, is more concentrated along the lower right.

Heritage Auctions, September 5, 2019, Lot 3728 – $9,000. Rose toning with isolated areas of watery blue darker rose. The same coloration on the reverse, except blue, is more concentrated along the lower right. PCGS PR68CAM CAC #36887223: Heritage Auctions, August 15, 2019, Lot 5189 – $9,300.

Heritage Auctions, August 15, 2019, Lot 5189 – $9,300. PCGS PR68CAM CAC #36661333: As PCGS PR67CAM #06572215. Heritage Auctions, March 2, 2006, Lot 623 – $5,175. As PCGS PR68CAM CAC #36661333. Legend Rare Coin Auctions, March 21, 2019, Lot 260 – $14,687.50. Upgraded one point . Young-Dakota on insert. Rose-hued centers with red and blue toning along the rims.

As PCGS PR67CAM #06572215. Heritage Auctions, March 2, 2006, Lot 623 – $5,175. As PCGS PR68CAM CAC #36661333. Legend Rare Coin Auctions, March 21, 2019, Lot 260 – $14,687.50. . Young-Dakota on insert. Rose-hued centers with red and blue toning along the rims. NGC PF68*CAM #3170361-005: Heritage Auctions, February 5, 2009, Lot 1149 – $8,625; Stack’s Bowers, June 23, 2017, Lot 11114 – $10,000 Reserve Not Met; Stack’s Bowers, June 22, 2018, Lot 1326 – $12,000. Darkly toned.

Heritage Auctions, February 5, 2009, Lot 1149 – $8,625; Stack’s Bowers, June 23, 2017, Lot 11114 – $10,000 Reserve Not Met; Stack’s Bowers, June 22, 2018, Lot 1326 – $12,000. Darkly toned. PCGS PR68CAM #82911767: Heritage Auctions, June 8, 2017, Lot 3626 – $8,812.50.

Heritage Auctions, June 8, 2017, Lot 3626 – $8,812.50. PCGS PR68CAM CAC #30823205: Heritage Auctions, January 8, 2015, Lot 4676 – $9,987.50; Stack’s Bowers, February 10, 2016, Lot 124 – $9,400; Stack’s Bowers, February 28, 2019, Lot 1061 – $9,300; Legend Rare Coin Auctions, September 29, 2016, Lot 289 – $8,225.

Heritage Auctions, January 8, 2015, Lot 4676 – $9,987.50; Stack’s Bowers, February 10, 2016, Lot 124 – $9,400; Stack’s Bowers, February 28, 2019, Lot 1061 – $9,300; Legend Rare Coin Auctions, September 29, 2016, Lot 289 – $8,225. NGC PF68CAM #3815007-003: As NGC PF68CAM #3222281-004. Heritage Auctions, January 8, 2015, Lot 4675 – $6,462.50. As NGC PF68CAM #3815007-003. Heritage Auctions, June 4, 2015, Lot 3924 – $7,050. Black and white. Planchet void between stars 2 and 3. Thin diagonal lines across cheek.

As NGC PF68CAM #3222281-004. Heritage Auctions, January 8, 2015, Lot 4675 – $6,462.50. As NGC PF68CAM #3815007-003. Heritage Auctions, June 4, 2015, Lot 3924 – $7,050. Black and white. Planchet void between stars 2 and 3. Thin diagonal lines across cheek. PCGS PR68CAM CAC #50038839: Heritage Auctions, May 28, 2008, Lot 419 – $16,100; “The Owen Collection, Part I,” Heritage Auctions, August 9, 2013, Lot 5617 – $14,100; Heritage Auctions, January 9, 2014, Lot 4226 – $12,925; Stack’s Bowers, August 2014, Lot 13087 – $15,715.63. Rose and green rim toning on the obverse with the same color combination dominating the reverse.

Heritage Auctions, May 28, 2008, Lot 419 – $16,100; “The Owen Collection, Part I,” Heritage Auctions, August 9, 2013, Lot 5617 – $14,100; Heritage Auctions, January 9, 2014, Lot 4226 – $12,925; Stack’s Bowers, August 2014, Lot 13087 – $15,715.63. Rose and green rim toning on the obverse with the same color combination dominating the reverse. NGC PF68CAM #1721044-001: Heritage Auctions, July 2008, Lot 285 – $10,925; “The Smithfield Collection,” Heritage Auctions, January 5, 2011, Lot 3485 – $7,187.50; Heritage Auctions, January 9, 2014, Lot 4225 – $7,343.75.

Heritage Auctions, July 2008, Lot 285 – $10,925; “The Smithfield Collection,” Heritage Auctions, January 5, 2011, Lot 3485 – $7,187.50; Heritage Auctions, January 9, 2014, Lot 4225 – $7,343.75. PCGS PR68CAM CAC: Stack’s Bowers, August 7, 2012, Lot 11354 – $15,275. ex: Larry Shapiro Collection.

Stack’s Bowers, August 7, 2012, Lot 11354 – $15,275. ex: Larry Shapiro Collection. NGC PF68CAM #3166186-002: Heritage Auctions, February 2, 2012, Lot 3534 – $7,475. Black and white.

Heritage Auctions, February 2, 2012, Lot 3534 – $7,475. Black and white. NGC PF68CAM #1858074-239: Heritage Auctions, February 2, 2012, Lot 3533 – $6,900. Black and white. Toning spot on cheek.

Heritage Auctions, February 2, 2012, Lot 3533 – $6,900. Black and white. Toning spot on cheek. NGC PF68CAM #2133518-020: Heritage Auctions, April 27, 2011, Lot 3528 – $7,475.

Heritage Auctions, April 27, 2011, Lot 3528 – $7,475. NGC PF68*CAM #1747190-001: Heritage Auctions, January 5, 2007, Lot 4067 – $8,050. Vintage rainbow toning in gold, brown, green, and purple.

Heritage Auctions, January 5, 2007, Lot 4067 – $8,050. Vintage rainbow toning in gold, brown, green, and purple. PCGS PR67CAM #06572215: Heritage Auctions, March 2, 2006, Lot 623 – $5,175. Toned rims.

Heritage Auctions, March 2, 2006, Lot 623 – $5,175. Toned rims. NGC PF68CAM #962224-008: Heritage Auctions, July 28, 2005, Lot 6088 – $7,705; Heritage Auctions, November 3, 2005, Lot 2104 – $8,050.

Heritage Auctions, July 28, 2005, Lot 6088 – $7,705; Heritage Auctions, November 3, 2005, Lot 2104 – $8,050. NGC PF68CAM #309839-001: Heritage Auctions, November 22, 2002, Lot 7075 – $8,050. Brilliant.

* * *

Coin Specifications