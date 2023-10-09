1899 $2 Silver Certificate Offered by GreatCollections

As part of its October 15 online auction, GreatCollections is offering a large size Fr. 258 Series 1899 $2 Silver Certificate graded PMG Very Fine 30. It features the signatures of Speelman and White, which is a popular combination for the Friedberg (Fr.) type.

Following the beautiful and extremely popular Educational Note series of Silver Certificates, which feature outstanding allegorical portraits representing Science, Agriculture, and Industry, the Series 1899 $2 bill features President and Founding Father George Washington on the front, with two allegorical figures to either side of him. According to the Friedberg reference, these figures represent Agriculture and Mechanics – not too far removed from the progress and optimism of the Educational Notes.

This design is found with 10 different signature combinations, with Speelman/White being the last since it was the final large size $2 Silver Certificate issued before the small size Federal Reserve notes replaced them in commerce. Frank White was the Treasurer of the United States from May 2, 1921 to May 1, 1928, and Harley V. Speelman served as Register of the Treasury from January 25, 1922 until September 30, 1927. This effectively dates the release of this bill to sometime during Speelman’s tenure.

Friedberg gives an estimated value of $500 USD for the Fr. 258 in this condition. At the time of publication, the highest of 31 bids for this $2 Silver Certificate is $261.

