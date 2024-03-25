1925-S California Diamond Jubilee Half Dollar : A Collector’s Guide

The 1925-S California Diamond Jubilee Half Dollar is a silver commemorative half-dollar coin issued during the classic commemorative period of 1892-1954. The coin marks California’s 75th year of statehood by honoring the state’s gold rush history and state animal. It is a popular collector coin that remains affordable despite being nearly 100 years old.

California’s History is Celebrated on the 1925-S California Diamond Jubilee Half Dollar

The Treaty of Guadalupe Hidalgo in 1848 ended the Mexican War. Along with Texas and New Mexico, this newly rich territory of California was ceded to the United States. At the time, the area was largely populated by indigenous tribes, plus small numbers of people of Spanish or Mexican descent.

The discovery of gold in California in 1848 focused attention on that western territory as few other events ever could, and in short order, the siren’s call of “riches for the taking” spread rapidly around the world. Hundreds of thousands of people caught “gold fever” and braved the rigors of voyages “around the Horn,” treks through Panama’s deadly jungles, or braved the dangerous journey through hostile Indian territory.

So many came searching for the yellow metal that, California was admitted into the Union as a state in 1850, and by 1860, California’s population had grown to almost 380,000 people. The draw of gold and the possibility of changing one’s fortunes made California the fastest-growing state in the country, with a population higher than seven U.S. states and all of the American territories.

The Creation of a Popular Commemorative Half Dollar

Seventy-five years later, the San Francisco Citizen’s Committee, chaired by future mayor Angelo J. Rossi, decided to commemorate 75 years of statehood with a half dollar coin.

Commemoratives, however, were already becoming a sore point with United States Mint officials. The proposal might have died aborning but for a similar measure undertaken on behalf of Vermont’s Sesquicentennial that, fortunately, was endorsed by President Calvin Coolidge. The California coin became part of the Act of February 24, 1925, which not only included a coin for Vermont, but one commemorating the 100th anniversary of the founding of Fort Vancouver in the state of Washington.

The San Francisco Citizen’s Committee asked noted local artist and sculptor Jo Mora to design a coin that would capture the spirit of the state’s diamond jubilee.

Born in Uruguay in 1876, Mora emigrated to California and became a popular artist because of his unique style and ability to work across multiple media.

Fashioning both the obverse and reverse of the coin, Mora sought to embody the essence of California during the 1850s. He employed two symbolic motifs: a “Gold Rush” prospector and a grizzly bear. The design was rustic and artisanal.

Initially, James Earle Fraser (designer of the Buffalo nickel), speaking for the Commission of Fine Arts, was critical of Mora’s design, writing:

I must say that I am not much impressed with the composition, or any of the indications contained in the drawing. It strikes me that the artist has not had proper experience to do a successful coin. The bear is entirely too short, and the whole thing inexerperienced and amateurish.

Commission member Louis Ayres agreed with Fraser’s assessment and even pointed out that the placement of IN GOD WE TRUST made it look like the prospector was frying it in oil.

The San Francisco Citizen’s Committee was undeterred by the doubting Thomases at the CFA, and pushed forward with the design anyway. To Chairman Rossi, Mora had delivered the design that best served their commemoration.

How the 1925-S California Diamond Jubilee Half Dollar Was Sold

The legislation authorizing the California Diamond Jubilee half dollar specified a maximum mintage of 300,000 coins, but only 150,200 coins were struck, with 200 pieces reserved for assay. Production began at the San Francisco Mint on August 12, 1925, and that first day saw 100 special pieces struck at the request of Committee Chairman Rossi. These pieces are not true proofs, but business strikes with a bright, chrome-like surface result from being struck with polished dies.

Groups in Los Angeles and San Francisco distributed the California halves for $1 apiece, but at the end of the promotion, 63,606 pieces remained unsold and were melted, leaving a net mintage of 86,394.

One actual Proof is rumored to exist, allegedly with a matte finish. If true, it must have been struck at the Philadelphia Mint before the dies were shipped to the San Francisco facility.

The S-mintmark appearing on all of the coins made at the Western Mint is on the lower reverse beneath the D in DOLLAR.

The Characteristics of the 1925-S California Diamond Jubilee Half Dollar

California halves have various finishes, ranging from semi-Prooflike to chrome-like to satiny. A limited number of early strikes may even feature somewhat frosted or cameo devices.

Only a small percentage of this issue is affected by weak strikes, and those will often show a flatness on the bear’s snout and possess a bright, chrome-like finish. In other cases, weakness will be seen in the LIBERTY, JUBILEE, and HALF DOLLAR inscriptions. However, this is not the norm. More frequently encountered are coins suffering from abrasions and detracting marks on the higher, more visible points.

The relatively high relief of the design makes this issue especially prone to even the slightest friction, particularly on the bear’s shoulder and leg and the miner’s back, shoulder, and shirtsleeve. These areas will also be the first to show signs of “doctoring.”

What is the 1925-S California Diamond Jubilee Half Dollar Worth?

Because these coins were widely distributed to the non-collecting public, the majority of surviving specimens are in XF-AU. Despite costing more than 50¢ to purchase, many 1925-S California half dollars were either spent or carried as pocket pieces, while others were damaged from being haphazardly cleaned. These coins are less desirable to collectors than unimpaired Mint State examples but will trade for prices up to $125 or slightly more.

Low-grade uncirculated pieces are always available for about $200, but the coin’s value increases with each grade. Expect to pay $350-$400 for an MS64 example. $600 for a gem MS65, and so on… In the top grades of MS68 or MS68+, expect prices to climb to $20,000 or more. Coins at this level are rarely offered for direct sale and usually appear only in major U.S. coin auctions. The record price for a 1925-S California half dollar at auction is $30,375 in September 2022.

Market Data and Noteworthy Specimens

Design

Obverse:

The obverse motif focuses on a kneeling gold prospector. Above the pan is the motto IN GOD WE TRUST. Wrapping around the top of the design is the word LIBERTY. The ground that the prospector kneels on forms an exergue. The exergue contains the words CALIFORNIA’S · DIAMOND · JUBILEE ·, and the date 1925.

Reverse:

On the reverse, artist Jo Mora depicts a California bear walking towards the left. E · PLURIBUS · UNUM wraps around above. The ground that the bear walks on forms an exergue. The exergue contains the words · UNITED · STATES · OF · AMERICA ·, and HALF DOLLAR.

Coin Specifications

Country: United States of America Year Of Issue: 1925 Denomination: Half Dollar (USD) Mint Mark: S (San Francisco) Net Distribution: 86,594 Alloy: .900 silver, .100 copper Weight: 12.5 g Diameter: 30.6 mm Edge: Reeded OBV Designer Jo Mora REV Designer Jo Mora Quality: Business Strike

