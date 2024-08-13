1941 Lincoln Cent : A Collector’s Guide

By Charles Morgan and Hubert Walker for CoinWeek Notes …..



The Philadelphia Mint struck a then-record 887,039,100 Lincoln Wheat Cents in 1941. This was a 50% increase over the total output from the year prior, that being the previous record. The United States was clearly preparing for its entry into the Second World War. While isolationist sentiment was shared by a majority of Americans, and pro-German sentiment was being pushed by an activist few, the Roosevelt Administration was doing what it could to shore up British resistance to the Nazi war machine.

On December 7, the Japanese Empire executed a stunning surprise attack on Pearl Harbor to neutralize American force projection in the Pacific Ocean. This act pushed Congress to declare war on the Axis powers. For the United States Mint, the war brought about an increase in foreign coinage and radical changes to the production of the cent and the Jefferson Nickel.

What Should I Know About Collecting the 1941 Lincoln Cent?

The 1941 Lincoln Cent remains available in Mint State in abundance. This date was heavily hoarded in roll quantity and continues to be available in rolls. A check of eBay sales in August 2024 yielded no less than four sales of BU rolls, with an average price of $200 per roll or $4 per coin.

The strike quality of the 1941 Lincoln Cent depends largely upon die state. On many examples, the lettering is less than sharp. On the reverse, weakness is typically found on the “O” of ONE and on AMERICA. Bronze, a highly reactive alloy, degrades when exposed to certain environmental conditions. On the 1941 Lincoln Cent, improper storage may yield coins that are spotted, covered with PVC, or toned. Spotted and PVC-covered coins are best avoided, but attractively toned coins often sell to an enthusiastic collector base.

The 1941 Lincoln Cent is common in Gem and even Superb Gem grades, but becomes conditionally rare at the grade of MS67+RD.

Three doubled dies are listed for this date in the Cherrypicker’s Guide, all carry significant premiums. The most common of the three seems to be FS-101, which is significantly underrepresented in PCGS population data when compared to the number of auction appearances where the attribution is applied by the catalogers.

Thicker than normal examples are also known, likely struck on planchets intended for foreign coins.

* * *

Market Data and Noteworthy Specimens

Dealer Lu Riggs offered uncirculated rolls for $1.25 in the August 1948 issue of The Numismatist.

The 1941 Lincoln Cent was among the great number of mid-20th century coin releases found in the “Omaha Bank Hoard“.

The PCGS MS68RD population was one as of April 2012 – May 2022. Pop two as of November 2023. The record price paid for a 1941 Lincoln Cent at auction is $25,312.50, which was the hammer price for an example sold at GreatCollections on March 12, 2023.

The NGC population of MS68RD coins has increased from two to six over the past four years.

Top Population: PCGS MS68RD (5, 8/2024), NGC MS68RD (6, 8/2024), and CAC MS68RD (1:0 stickered:graded, 8/2024).

PCGS MS68RD #49789509: DLRC, August 4, 2024, Lot 789717 – Passed; Marketed by DLRC for $25,000, August 2024.

DLRC, August 4, 2024, Lot 789717 – Passed; Marketed by DLRC for $25,000, August 2024. NGC MS68RD #4823744-003: Stack’s Bowers, December 18, 2020, Lot 2140 – $2,280; GreatCollections, November 5, 2023, Lot 1443659 – View.

Stack’s Bowers, December 18, 2020, Lot 2140 – $2,280; GreatCollections, November 5, 2023, Lot 1443659 – View. NGC MS68RD #6553425-001: Heritage Auctions, May 7, 2023, Lot 7073 – $2,160.

Heritage Auctions, May 7, 2023, Lot 7073 – $2,160. PCGS MS68RD #45698540: GreatCollections, March 12, 2023, Lot 850729 – $25,312.50.

GreatCollections, March 12, 2023, Lot 850729 – $25,312.50. PCGS MS67+RD #46371604: Heritage Auctions, November 6, 2023, Lot 92128 – $312.

Heritage Auctions, November 6, 2023, Lot 92128 – $312. PCGS MS67+RD #25643280: “The GL & SL Stonebarger Collection,” Heritage Auctions, May 9, 2022, Lot 46091 – $456.

“The GL & SL Stonebarger Collection,” Heritage Auctions, May 9, 2022, Lot 46091 – $456. PCGS MS67+RD #38263396: Heritage Auctions, June 22, 2021, Lot 2171 – $228.

Heritage Auctions, June 22, 2021, Lot 2171 – $228. PCGS MS67+RD #81811034: Heritage Auctions, June 30, 2020, Lot 21014 – $252.

Heritage Auctions, June 30, 2020, Lot 21014 – $252. PCGS MS67+RD CAC #37649342: “The ACW Collection,” Heritage Auctions, June 25, 2019, Lot 27106 – $288; GreatCollections, November 17, 2019, Lot 773050 – View.

“The ACW Collection,” Heritage Auctions, June 25, 2019, Lot 27106 – $288; GreatCollections, November 17, 2019, Lot 773050 – View. PCGS MS67+RD #33213255: Heritage Auctions, June 18, 2019, Lot 25127 – $222.

Heritage Auctions, June 18, 2019, Lot 25127 – $222. PCGS MS67+RD CAC #35287884: Heritage Auctions, June 11, 2019, Lot 25195 – $288.

Heritage Auctions, June 11, 2019, Lot 25195 – $288. PCGS MS67+RD CAC #35210123: Heritage Auctions, March 19, 2019, Lot 25039 – $384.

Heritage Auctions, March 19, 2019, Lot 25039 – $384. PCGS MS67+RD #25601543: Heritage Auctions, June 8, 2016, Lot 3162 – $1,116.25; “The Jerald L. Martin Collection,” Heritage Auctions, January 22, 2019, Lot 27095 – $312. Reholdered. Jerald L. Martin Collection on insert.

Heritage Auctions, June 8, 2016, Lot 3162 – $1,116.25; “The Jerald L. Martin Collection,” Heritage Auctions, January 22, 2019, Lot 27095 – $312. Reholdered. Jerald L. Martin Collection on insert. PCGS MS67+RD CAC #25322853: Heritage Auctions, September 11, 2018, Lot 23158 – $288.

Heritage Auctions, September 11, 2018, Lot 23158 – $288. PCGS MS67+RD CAC #25793557: Heritage Auctions, January 7, 2018, Lot 23259 – $336.

Heritage Auctions, January 7, 2018, Lot 23259 – $336. PCGS MS67+RD CAC #84103414: Heritage Auctions, July 9, 2017, Lot 7129 – $376.

Heritage Auctions, July 9, 2017, Lot 7129 – $376. PCGS MS67+RD CAC #25792618: Heritage Auctions, August 14, 2016, Lot 7180 – $940.

Heritage Auctions, August 14, 2016, Lot 7180 – $940. PCGS MS67+RD CAC #81288729: Heritage Auctions, August 14, 2016, Lot 7179 – $564.

Heritage Auctions, August 14, 2016, Lot 7179 – $564. PCGS MS67+RD #81350588: Heritage Auctions, August 10, 2016, Lot 3219 – $540.50; Heritage Auctions, July 9, 2017, Lot 7130 – $493.50. CAC added ; Heritage Auctions, January 29, 2019, Lot 29094 – $336.

Heritage Auctions, August 10, 2016, Lot 3219 – $540.50; Heritage Auctions, July 9, 2017, Lot 7130 – $493.50. ; Heritage Auctions, January 29, 2019, Lot 29094 – $336. PCGS MS67+RD CAC #25662179: Heritage Auctions, December 6, 2015, Lot 7155 – $1,527.50; “The Centurion Collection,” GreatCollections, January 28, 2018, Lot 533256 – View.

Heritage Auctions, December 6, 2015, Lot 7155 – $1,527.50; “The Centurion Collection,” GreatCollections, January 28, 2018, Lot 533256 – View. PCGS MS67+RD #25524755: “The Tom Mershon Collection,” Heritage Auctions, May 2005, Lot 5393; “The Jack Lee Estate,” Heritage Auctions, December 2008, Lot 232; Heritage Auctions, May 31, 2012, Lot 3221 – $1,380; “The Geyer Family Collection,” Heritage Auctions, November 1, 2013, Lot 3098 – $940. Jack Lee on insert.

1941 Lincoln Cent, Doubled Die Obverse, FS-101

Clearly doubled IN GOD WE TRUST and LIBERTY.

Top Population: PCGS MS67RD (1, 8/2024), NGC and CAC Unspecified.

PCGS MS66+RD CAC #81603217: Heritage Auctions, February 21, 2020, Lot 3524 – $4,320. Constellation of copper spots in the upper left obverse field. Spot below right wheat kernel.

Heritage Auctions, February 21, 2020, Lot 3524 – $4,320. Constellation of copper spots in the upper left obverse field. Spot below right wheat kernel. PCGS MS66+RD CAC #83568954: Heritage Auctions, June 8, 2017, Lot 3547 – $5,170.

Heritage Auctions, June 8, 2017, Lot 3547 – $5,170. PCGS MS66+RD #28153936: Heritage Auctions, February 27, 2014, Lot 3152 – $5,875. Top pop, pop one for the variety when offered. Diagonal hit in the right obverse field above 94.

Heritage Auctions, February 27, 2014, Lot 3152 – $5,875. Top pop, pop one for the variety when offered. Diagonal hit in the right obverse field above 94. CACG #880666529: As NGC MS66RD CAC #1705052-001. Heritage Auctions, December 18, 2022, Lot 7044 – $2,160. As CACG #880666529. Heritage Auctions, November 19, 2023, Lot 7025 – $2,160. Carbon spot above 94. Cluster of ticks on Lincoln’s forehead and hair.

Heritage Auctions, December 18, 2022, Lot 7044 – $2,160. As CACG #880666529. Heritage Auctions, November 19, 2023, Lot 7025 – $2,160. Carbon spot above 94. Cluster of ticks on Lincoln’s forehead and hair. PCGS MS66RD CAC #21207502: Heritage Auctions, January 8, 2003, Lot 5741 – $4,600; “The Joseph C. Thomas Collection,” Heritage Auctions, April 30, 2009, Lot 1284 – $4,600; Heritage Auctions, May 7, 2023, Lot 7074 – $2,640. CAC added . Stain under the gap between ST of TRUST. Faint spots at 8 o’clock near rim. Scattered marks on Lincoln’s forehead and upper cheek.

Heritage Auctions, January 8, 2003, Lot 5741 – $4,600; “The Joseph C. Thomas Collection,” Heritage Auctions, April 30, 2009, Lot 1284 – $4,600; Heritage Auctions, May 7, 2023, Lot 7074 – $2,640. . Stain under the gap between ST of TRUST. Faint spots at 8 o’clock near rim. Scattered marks on Lincoln’s forehead and upper cheek. PCGS MS66RD #37140941: Heritage Auctions, May 4, 2022, Lot 3222 – $3,480.

Heritage Auctions, May 4, 2022, Lot 3222 – $3,480. PCGS MS66RD #35445382: Stack’s Bowers, August 15, 2018, Lot 519 – $2,040.

Stack’s Bowers, August 15, 2018, Lot 519 – $2,040. PCGS MS66RD CAC #27409093: Heritage Auctions, June 6, 2013, Lot 4350 – $3,525; “The ESM Collection,” Stack’s Bowers, March 22, 2018, Lot 2097 – $4,320; Legend Rare Coin Auctions, June 14-24, 2018, Lot 14 – $4,290; Legend Rare Coin Auctions, September 27, 2018, Lot 244 – $4,465. Legend Rare Coin Auctions, May 16, 2019, Lot 290 – $4,582.50; Legend Rare Coin Auctions, January 30, 2020, Lot 64 – $2,232.50.

Heritage Auctions, June 6, 2013, Lot 4350 – $3,525; “The ESM Collection,” Stack’s Bowers, March 22, 2018, Lot 2097 – $4,320; Legend Rare Coin Auctions, June 14-24, 2018, Lot 14 – $4,290; Legend Rare Coin Auctions, September 27, 2018, Lot 244 – $4,465. Legend Rare Coin Auctions, May 16, 2019, Lot 290 – $4,582.50; Legend Rare Coin Auctions, January 30, 2020, Lot 64 – $2,232.50. PCGS MS66RD CAC #34100573: Heritage Auctions, January 4, 2018, Lot 4153 – $1,920.

Heritage Auctions, January 4, 2018, Lot 4153 – $1,920. PCGS MS66RD #85146235: Stack’s Bowers, November 9, 2017, Lot 1174 – $2,400.

Stack’s Bowers, November 9, 2017, Lot 1174 – $2,400. PCGS MS66RD #81973907: As NGC MS66RD #1514205-001. Heritage Auctions, September 7, 2016, Lot 3557 – $1,645. As PCGS MS66RD #81973907. Heritage Auctions, February 16, 2017, Lot 3161 – $2,585. Planchet flake in the right obverse field. Diagonal streaks on the obverse.

As NGC MS66RD #1514205-001. Heritage Auctions, September 7, 2016, Lot 3557 – $1,645. As PCGS MS66RD #81973907. Heritage Auctions, February 16, 2017, Lot 3161 – $2,585. Planchet flake in the right obverse field. Diagonal streaks on the obverse. PCGS MS66RD CAC #80586985: Heritage Auctions, July 7, 2016, Lot 3141 – $2,232.50.

Heritage Auctions, July 7, 2016, Lot 3141 – $2,232.50. PCGS MS66RD #31530069: Heritage Auctions, April 22, 2015, Lot 3380 – $2,820.

Heritage Auctions, April 22, 2015, Lot 3380 – $2,820. PCGS MS66RD #25300748: Heritage Auctions, February 26, 2015, Lot 3025 – $3,525.

Heritage Auctions, February 26, 2015, Lot 3025 – $3,525. PCGS MS66RD CAC #25377240: Heritage Auctions, December 5, 2013, Lot 3124 – $3,525. Carbon spot and stain below 4 near rim. Diagonal hit on shoulder.

Heritage Auctions, December 5, 2013, Lot 3124 – $3,525. Carbon spot and stain below 4 near rim. Diagonal hit on shoulder. PCGS MS66RD CAC #27571703: Heritage Auctions, July 12, 2013, Lot 3882 – $3,818.75.

Heritage Auctions, July 12, 2013, Lot 3882 – $3,818.75. PCGS MS66RD CAC #27266106: Heritage Auctions, April 24, 2013, Lot 1286 – $5,287.50.

Heritage Auctions, April 24, 2013, Lot 1286 – $5,287.50. NGC MS66RD #1972993-001: Heritage Auctions, January 5, 2012, Lot 4383 – $2,070.

Heritage Auctions, January 5, 2012, Lot 4383 – $2,070. PCGS MS66RD CAC: Stack’s Bowers, September 14, 2011, Lot 2445 – $5,750.

Stack’s Bowers, September 14, 2011, Lot 2445 – $5,750. NGC MS66RD #3217397-002: Heritage Auctions, July 7, 2011, Lot 3170 – $3,220.

Heritage Auctions, July 7, 2011, Lot 3170 – $3,220. PCGS MS66RD #4816174: Heritage Auctions, February 27, 2003, Lot 5434 – $3,910; Heritage Auctions, March 25, 2004, Lot 5250 – $4,600; “The William Bickel Collection, Part One,” Heritage Auctions, July 27, 2005, Lot 5318 – $4,887.50; “The Jack Lee Estate Collection,” Heritage Auctions, February 5, 2009, Lot 522 – $4,600.

Heritage Auctions, February 27, 2003, Lot 5434 – $3,910; Heritage Auctions, March 25, 2004, Lot 5250 – $4,600; “The William Bickel Collection, Part One,” Heritage Auctions, July 27, 2005, Lot 5318 – $4,887.50; “The Jack Lee Estate Collection,” Heritage Auctions, February 5, 2009, Lot 522 – $4,600. PCGS MS66RD #60159580: Heritage Auctions, January 4, 2007, Lot 1839 – $4,743.75. Tom Mershon Collection on insert; “The Bender Family Collection – Post-1932 Lincoln Cents,” Heritage Auctions, December 15, 2022, Lot 3322 – $1,860. Reholdered. Mershon-Bender on insert. Prominent carbon spot to the right of Liberty’s forehead.

Heritage Auctions, January 4, 2007, Lot 1839 – $4,743.75. Tom Mershon Collection on insert; “The Bender Family Collection – Post-1932 Lincoln Cents,” Heritage Auctions, December 15, 2022, Lot 3322 – $1,860. Reholdered. Mershon-Bender on insert. Prominent carbon spot to the right of Liberty’s forehead. NGC MS66RD #665049-010: Heritage Auctions, April 6, 2006, Lot 154 – $3,220; Heritage Auctions, June 19, 2007, Lot 11026 – $2,990.

Heritage Auctions, April 6, 2006, Lot 154 – $3,220; Heritage Auctions, June 19, 2007, Lot 11026 – $2,990. PCGS MS66RD #03747942: “The Ron Bozarth Registry Collection,” Heritage Auctions, January 4, 2006, Lot 66 – $6,325. Ron Bozarth Collection on insert. Obverse and reverse is spotted.

“The Ron Bozarth Registry Collection,” Heritage Auctions, January 4, 2006, Lot 66 – $6,325. Ron Bozarth Collection on insert. Obverse and reverse is spotted. PCGS MS66RD #21323208: Heritage Auctions, November 7, 2003, Lot 5376 – $5,060; “The Brenda John Collection,” Heritage Auctions, June 3, 2010, Lot 167 – $4,600.

Heritage Auctions, November 7, 2003, Lot 5376 – $5,060; “The Brenda John Collection,” Heritage Auctions, June 3, 2010, Lot 167 – $4,600. PCGS MS66RD #21011913: Heritage Auctions, July 26, 2003, Lot 5674 – $6,900.

Heritage Auctions, July 26, 2003, Lot 5674 – $6,900. PCGS MS66RD #3747942: Heritage Auctions, May 1, 2003, Lot 5520 – $7,187.50; Heritage Auctions, March 25, 2004, Lot 5249 – $3,565.

Heritage Auctions, May 1, 2003, Lot 5520 – $7,187.50; Heritage Auctions, March 25, 2004, Lot 5249 – $3,565. PCGS MS66RD: “The. Mike Hughes Collection,” Heritage Auctions, June 1, 2001, Lot 8668 – $6,900.

1941 Lincoln Cent, Doubled Die Obverse, FS-102

Doubling clearly visible on the date, LIBERTY, and the “4” of the date. Likely the scarcest of the three 1941 Lincoln Cent Doubled Die Obverses. PCGS MS66+RD population has increased from one to three since the end of 2014.

Top Population: PCGS MS66+RD (3, 8/2024), NGC and CAC Unspecified.

PCGS MS66+RD CAC #34807220: Legend Rare Coin Auctions, March 15-25, 2018, Lot 9 – $6,325; Heritage Auctions, November 6, 2023, Lot 92130 – $3,840.

Legend Rare Coin Auctions, March 15-25, 2018, Lot 9 – $6,325; Heritage Auctions, November 6, 2023, Lot 92130 – $3,840. PCGS MS66+RD CAC #34598039: “The Stephenville Collection,” Heritage Auctions, May 4, 2023, Lot 3602 – $5,040.

“The Stephenville Collection,” Heritage Auctions, May 4, 2023, Lot 3602 – $5,040. PCGS MS66RD #06665673: Stack’s Bowers, March 19, 2020, Lot 1100 – $2,040.

Stack’s Bowers, March 19, 2020, Lot 1100 – $2,040. PCGS MS66RD #25300748: Heritage Auctions, January 7, 2015, Lot 3352 – $4,112.50. Copper spot below ER. Spot below 4. Spot at 3 o’clock. Light diagonal streaks on reverse.

Heritage Auctions, January 7, 2015, Lot 3352 – $4,112.50. Copper spot below ER. Spot below 4. Spot at 3 o’clock. Light diagonal streaks on reverse. PCGS MS66RD #50205048: “The Jack Lee Estate Lincoln Cent Registry Set,” Heritage Auctions, December 2008, Lot 233; Heritage Auctions, February 3, 2011, Lot 3144 – $7,475. Jack Lee on insert.

“The Jack Lee Estate Lincoln Cent Registry Set,” Heritage Auctions, December 2008, Lot 233; Heritage Auctions, February 3, 2011, Lot 3144 – $7,475. Jack Lee on insert. PCGS MS66RD #50098922: “The Jack Lee Estate Collection,” Heritage Auctions, February 5, 2009, Lot 523 – $5,175.

“The Jack Lee Estate Collection,” Heritage Auctions, February 5, 2009, Lot 523 – $5,175. PCGS MS66RD #21648174: Heritage Auctions, September 9, 2004, Lot 5561 – $5,175; “The Kerry Rudin Collection,” Heritage Auctions, January 4, 2018, Lot 4154 – $2,880.

Heritage Auctions, September 9, 2004, Lot 5561 – $5,175; “The Kerry Rudin Collection,” Heritage Auctions, January 4, 2018, Lot 4154 – $2,880. NGC MS66RD #1737020-001: Heritage Auctions, January 29, 2004, Lot 5257 – $5,750. Diagonal cut behind Lincoln’s head. Another cut below ST. Stain at 2 o’clock near rim.

1941 Lincoln Cent, Doubled Die Obverse, FS-103

Visible doubling of the first two digits of the date and “TY” of LIBERTY. Also below Lincoln’s ear.

Top Population: PCGS MS66+RD (2, 8/2024), NGC and CAC Unspecified.

PCGS MS66RD #34598040: Heritage Auctions, November 6, 2023, Lot 92131 – $5,040.

Heritage Auctions, November 6, 2023, Lot 92131 – $5,040. PCGS MS66RD #16317999: Heritage Auctions, August 12, 2010, Lot 3964 – $9,200; Heritage Auctions, September 8, 2011, Lot 3220 – $8,280.

Heritage Auctions, August 12, 2010, Lot 3964 – $9,200; Heritage Auctions, September 8, 2011, Lot 3220 – $8,280. PCGS MS65RD #21389240: Heritage Auctions, May 31, 2012, Lot 3222 – $2,530.

Heritage Auctions, May 31, 2012, Lot 3222 – $2,530. PCGS MS65RD: Stack’s Bowers, June 17, 2010, Lot 1328 – $3,335.

* * *

Design

Obverse:

A right-facing Abraham Lincoln occupies most of the obverse. At the top, inside a raised rim and above Lincoln’s head is the motto IN GOD WE TRUST, the first appearance of that motto on the cent. To the left of the portrait is the word LIBERTY, and to the right and slightly lower is the date. Lincoln Wheat Cents were minted at Philadelphia, Denver, and San Francisco; D and S mint marks appear below the date. Cents produced for 1918 and subsequent years have the designer Victor David Brenner’s initials VDB on the bottom bevel of Lincoln’s shoulder.

Reverse:

The reverse has a prominent display of the denomination ONE CENT at the top center, each word on a separate line, and below that the legend UNITED STATES OF AMERICA in two lines. E PLURIBUS UNUM, with a center dot between the words, arcs along the top inside a raised rim. To both the left and the right of the center text, curved to follow the rim, are stylized images of the seed head of wheat, called “wheat ears” by many, and the source for the type name.

Edge:

The edge of all Lincoln cents is plain or smooth.

Coin Specifications

Country: United States of America Year of Issue: 1941 Denomination: One Cent (USD) Mintmark: None (Philadelphia) Mintage: 887,039,100 Alloy: .950 Copper, .050 Zinc Weight: 3.11 g Diameter: 19.00 mm Edge: Plain OBV Designer: Victor David Brenner REV Designer: Victor David Brenner Quality: Business Strike

* * *