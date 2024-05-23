1941-S Walking Liberty Half Dollar : A Collector’s Guide

By Charles Morgan and Hubert Walker for CoinWeek Notes …..



After sporadic production throughout the 1930s, the San Francisco Mint churned out Walking Liberty Half Dollars each year from 1939 to 1946, with the highest mintages being achieved from 1941 to 1944. Three of these years coincided with World War II.

8,098,000 1941-S Walking Liberty Half Dollars were struck, making this the fifth-highest output of San Francisco Walking Liberty halves. A scan of the coin in most grades indicates that collectors treat the date like a type coin, with some extra attention paid to coins in Gem or better grades. Sometimes, the 1941-S is marketed as the key date to the Walking Liberty Half Dollar Short Set. That may be a stretch.

In Mint State 64, the coin generally sells for about $150 and up. In Gem Mint State, examples sell for between $350 and $550, depending on eye appeal and collector overexuberance.

CONECA lists four 1941-S Walking Liberty Half Dollar varieties in its Master List – all repunched mintmarks. This is less than the varieties enumerated in Bruce Fox’s 1993 reference, The Complete Guide to Walking Liberty Half Dollars. The fifth edition of the Cherrypicker’s Guide only lists one, the FS-501 (Fox V-102, Small S over Horizontal S). The sixth edition added the FS-901, Missing Wing Feathers variety. To our knowledge, these are the only varieties that the major grading services currently attribute.

* * *

Market Data and Noteworthy Specimens

Dealer Lu Riggs offered uncirculated rolls for $15 in the August 1948 issue of The Numismatist.

Top Population: PCGS MS67 (17, 5/2024). NGC MS67+ (1, 5/2024), and CAC MS67 (3:0 stickered:graded 5/2024).

In Bruce Fox’s 1993 reference, ANACS, NGC, and PCGS reported a combined certified population of 4,079 1941-S Walking Liberty Half Dollars in Mint State. That figure has grown considerably over the years, with the combined certified population of coins in Mint State certified by CAC, NGC, and PCGS being 16,724 as of May 23, 2024. Of this total, 5,446 graded MS65 or better.

MS67 (or MS67+ for NGC) remains the service’s top grade, but the population of MS67 coins has also grown. Through August 1998, NGC certified only three examples in MS67, none finer. By November 2012, that figure had risen to 19. Through May 2024, that number is now 58, with one finer (an upgrade). PCGS, through July 2002, certified only four examples in MS67, none finer. Today, that figure stands at 17.

NGC MS67+ #4631955-009: As NGC MS67 #4631725-014. Legend Rare Coin Auctions, May 16, 2019, Lot 456 – $9,987.50. As NGC MS67+ #4631955-009. Heritage Auctions, July 14, 2022, Lot 3119 – $19,200. Upgraded by one-half point, now top pop, pop one . The coin is awash in gold, orange, and green toning.

As NGC MS67 #4631725-014. Legend Rare Coin Auctions, May 16, 2019, Lot 456 – $9,987.50. As NGC MS67+ #4631955-009. Heritage Auctions, July 14, 2022, Lot 3119 – $19,200. . The coin is awash in gold, orange, and green toning. NGC MS67 #6823889-009: Heritage Auctions, January 10, 2024, Lot 3563 – $5,040; Heritage Auctions, June 13, 2024, Lot 3381 – View. Brilliant with scattered brown toning spots, including one above L in LIBERTY and a cluster of them on Liberty’s chest plate and along the right obverse field.

Heritage Auctions, January 10, 2024, Lot 3563 – $5,040; Heritage Auctions, June 13, 2024, Lot 3381 – View. Brilliant with scattered brown toning spots, including one above L in LIBERTY and a cluster of them on Liberty’s chest plate and along the right obverse field. PCGS MS67 #49469343: As NGC MS67 #163473-011. Heritage Auctions, May 4, 2023, Lot 4012 – $8,100. As PCGS MS67 #49469343. Heritage Auctions, May 9, 2024, Lot 4333 – $18,000. Crossed to PCGS. Peripheral toning is in dark orange and auburn color, with lighter areas across the field in gold, green, and rose.

As NGC MS67 #163473-011. Heritage Auctions, May 4, 2023, Lot 4012 – $8,100. As PCGS MS67 #49469343. Heritage Auctions, May 9, 2024, Lot 4333 – $18,000. Crossed to PCGS. Peripheral toning is in dark orange and auburn color, with lighter areas across the field in gold, green, and rose. NGC MS67 #6835622-002: Heritage Auctions, March 29, 2024, Lot 3321 – $5,040. Speckled vintage toning in blue-green, orange, and burgundy.

Heritage Auctions, March 29, 2024, Lot 3321 – $5,040. Speckled vintage toning in blue-green, orange, and burgundy. NGC MS67 #5230465-006: Heritage Auctions, October 17, 2019, Lot 3115 – $5,760; GreatCollections, March 10, 2024, Lot 1539360 – View.

Heritage Auctions, October 17, 2019, Lot 3115 – $5,760; GreatCollections, March 10, 2024, Lot 1539360 – View. PCGS MS67 #45693473: GreatCollections, March 5, 2023, Lot 1094101 – View; Stack’s Bowers, November 14, 2023, Lot 3073 – $22,800. Light rose tone with darker rose/orange toning around the periphery. Deep hit on the dress above the foot and a light hit at the knee.

GreatCollections, March 5, 2023, Lot 1094101 – View; Stack’s Bowers, November 14, 2023, Lot 3073 – $22,800. Light rose tone with darker rose/orange toning around the periphery. Deep hit on the dress above the foot and a light hit at the knee. NGC MS67 #6329598-016: As NGC MS67 #6208617-004. GreatCollections, April 3, 2022, Lot 991785 – View; Stack’s Bowers, August 25, 2022, Lot 4331 – $7,800. As NGC MS67 #6329598-010. Heritage Auctions, August 17, 2023, Lot 3635 – $6,600. RARCOA green insert. Brilliant. Three ticks on the leg at the thigh.

GreatCollections, April 3, 2022, Lot 991785 – View; Stack’s Bowers, August 25, 2022, Lot 4331 – $7,800. As NGC MS67 #6329598-010. Heritage Auctions, August 17, 2023, Lot 3635 – $6,600. RARCOA green insert. Brilliant. Three ticks on the leg at the thigh. NGC MS67 #6676227-001: Stack’s Bowers, August 16, 2023, Lot 5043 – $10,200. Light wispy rose toning.

Stack’s Bowers, August 16, 2023, Lot 5043 – $10,200. Light wispy rose toning. PCGS MS67 #47944457: As PCGS MS67 #39607870. GreatCollections, September 27, 2020, Lot 772363 – $20,251.12. As PCGS MS67 #44600797. “The Rollo Fox Collection,” GreatCollections, August 28, 2022, Lot 1156283 – $24,862.50. Fox on insert; GreatCollections, April 9, 2023, Lot 1230962 – $18,591.75. As PCGS MS67 #47944457. Heritage Auctions, August 15, 2023, Lot 3104 – $32,400. Dark rim toning with speckles of ruby red, teal, and blue against a golden backdrop.

As PCGS MS67 #39607870. GreatCollections, September 27, 2020, Lot 772363 – $20,251.12. As PCGS MS67 #44600797. “The Rollo Fox Collection,” GreatCollections, August 28, 2022, Lot 1156283 – $24,862.50. Fox on insert; GreatCollections, April 9, 2023, Lot 1230962 – $18,591.75. As PCGS MS67 #47944457. Heritage Auctions, August 15, 2023, Lot 3104 – $32,400. Dark rim toning with speckles of ruby red, teal, and blue against a golden backdrop. PCGS MS67 #46173609: “The Abigail Collection, Part III,” Stack’s Bowers, March 2023, Lot 3132; Stack’s Bowers, June 13, 2023, Lot 2020 – $11,400. Brilliant. Three tiny marks to the left of T of LIBERTY.

“The Abigail Collection, Part III,” Stack’s Bowers, March 2023, Lot 3132; Stack’s Bowers, June 13, 2023, Lot 2020 – $11,400. Brilliant. Three tiny marks to the left of T of LIBERTY. PCGS MS67 #46519817: As PCGS MS67 #50002884. “The Joseph C. Thomas Collection,” Heritage Auctions, April 30, 2009, Lot 2526 – $27,600. As PCGS MS67 #46519817. Legend Rare Coin Auctions, April 27, 2023, Lot 302 – $58,750. Brilliant. Tiny diagonal tick in exergue above the gap between 1 and 9.

As PCGS MS67 #50002884. “The Joseph C. Thomas Collection,” Heritage Auctions, April 30, 2009, Lot 2526 – $27,600. As PCGS MS67 #46519817. Legend Rare Coin Auctions, April 27, 2023, Lot 302 – $58,750. Brilliant. Tiny diagonal tick in exergue above the gap between 1 and 9. NGC MS67 #4247478-004: Heritage Auctions, February 4, 2016, Lot 3259 – $6,462.50; Legend Rare Coin Auctions, June 27, 2019, Lot 302 – Passed; Heritage Auctions, January 11, 2023, Lot 3267 – $7,500. Speckles of orange toning throughout.

Heritage Auctions, February 4, 2016, Lot 3259 – $6,462.50; Legend Rare Coin Auctions, June 27, 2019, Lot 302 – Passed; Heritage Auctions, January 11, 2023, Lot 3267 – $7,500. Speckles of orange toning throughout. NGC MS67 #6324619-004: Heritage Auctions, August 26, 2022, Lot 4594 – $8,400; Heritage Auctions, December 15, 2022, Lot 3486 – $7,800. Dark rainbow crescent toning on the obverse and reverse.

Heritage Auctions, August 26, 2022, Lot 4594 – $8,400; Heritage Auctions, December 15, 2022, Lot 3486 – $7,800. Dark rainbow crescent toning on the obverse and reverse. PCGS MS67 #25003767: As PCGS MS67 #50209425. Heritage Auctions, July 28, 2005, Lot 10231 – $20,700. As PCGS MS67 #25003767. “The Lulu Collection, the #1 All-Time Finest Walking Liberty Half Dollar Short Set,” Stack’s Bowers, June 11, 2021, Lot 2052 – $33,600. Lulu Collection on insert. Mostly brilliant with specks of brown at R and T (obverse) and scattered around the eagle’s leg wing and right field (reverse).

Heritage Auctions, July 28, 2005, Lot 10231 – $20,700. As PCGS MS67 #25003767. “The Lulu Collection, the #1 All-Time Finest Walking Liberty Half Dollar Short Set,” Stack’s Bowers, June 11, 2021, Lot 2052 – $33,600. Lulu Collection on insert. Mostly brilliant with specks of brown at R and T (obverse) and scattered around the eagle’s leg wing and right field (reverse). NGC MS67 #4742862-012: Heritage Auctions, February 21, 2020, Lot 3753 – $5,766.

Heritage Auctions, February 21, 2020, Lot 3753 – $5,766. NGC MS67 #4882328-007: Heritage Auctions, July 11, 2019, Lot 3070 – $6,068.40. Splatters of gold, orange, and green toning throughout.

Heritage Auctions, July 11, 2019, Lot 3070 – $6,068.40. Splatters of gold, orange, and green toning throughout. NGC MS67 #1564049-001: Heritage Auctions, January 9, 2019, Lot 3596 – $9,000. Brilliant. Two ticks at the tip of the seventh ray. Ticks at L.

Heritage Auctions, January 9, 2019, Lot 3596 – $9,000. Brilliant. Two ticks at the tip of the seventh ray. Ticks at L. NGC MS67 #4201372-002: Heritage Auctions, August 14, 2015, Lot 5223 – $8,225. Peripheral rainbow toning on the obverse and reverse.

Heritage Auctions, August 14, 2015, Lot 5223 – $8,225. Peripheral rainbow toning on the obverse and reverse. PCGS MS67 CAC #21503664: “The Eric Lane Collection of Walking Liberty Half Dollars,” Heritage Auctions, August 12, 2015, Lot 4143 – $35,250. G B W on insert. Brilliant.

“The Eric Lane Collection of Walking Liberty Half Dollars,” Heritage Auctions, August 12, 2015, Lot 4143 – $35,250. G B W on insert. Brilliant. NGC MS67 #1996894-003: Heritage Auctions, April 25, 2013, Lot 2759 – $9,987.50. Brilliant.

Heritage Auctions, April 25, 2013, Lot 2759 – $9,987.50. Brilliant. PCGS MS67 #25035381: As NGC MS67 #3472061-002. Heritage Auctions, February 7, 2013, Lot 3842 – $9,987.50. As PCGS MS67 #25035381. Heritage Auctions, April 25, 2013, Lot 4302 – $28,200. Brilliant. diagonal hit on drapery to the left of the knee.

As NGC MS67 #3472061-002. Heritage Auctions, February 7, 2013, Lot 3842 – $9,987.50. As PCGS MS67 #25035381. Heritage Auctions, April 25, 2013, Lot 4302 – $28,200. Brilliant. diagonal hit on drapery to the left of the knee. NGC MS67 #3413113-003: Heritage Auctions, January 10, 2013, Lot 4949 – $8,999.99. Crescent rainbow toning on the left periphery of the obverse.

Heritage Auctions, January 10, 2013, Lot 4949 – $8,999.99. Crescent rainbow toning on the left periphery of the obverse. NGC MS67 #3130390-071: Heritage Auctions, August 1, 2009, Lot 1705 – $8,912.50; Heritage Auctions, June 1, 2012, Lot 4134 – $8,625. Brilliant.

Heritage Auctions, August 1, 2009, Lot 1705 – $8,912.50; Heritage Auctions, June 1, 2012, Lot 4134 – $8,625. Brilliant. NGC MS67: Stack’s Bowers, August 2011, Lot 10480 – $10,925. The first three digits of the date are flat. Brilliant.

Stack’s Bowers, August 2011, Lot 10480 – $10,925. The first three digits of the date are flat. Brilliant. NGC MS67 #1564041-001: Heritage Auctions, September 27, 2007, Lot 1769 – $8,050. Brilliant.

Heritage Auctions, September 27, 2007, Lot 1769 – $8,050. Brilliant. NGC MS67 #1581500-001: Heritage Auctions, September 27, 2007, Lot 1768 – $6,900. Brilliant.

Heritage Auctions, September 27, 2007, Lot 1768 – $6,900. Brilliant. NGC MS67 #449279-002: Heritage Auctions, March 16, 2007, Lot 1109 – $8,625. Brilliant.

Heritage Auctions, March 16, 2007, Lot 1109 – $8,625. Brilliant. NGC MS67 #1944270-003: Heritage Auctions, March 16, 2007, Lot 1107 – $6,325. Orange toning along the periphery.

Heritage Auctions, March 16, 2007, Lot 1107 – $6,325. Orange toning along the periphery. NGC MS67 #596581-014: Heritage Auctions, June 2, 2006, Lot 1881 – $9,200; Heritage Auctions, March 16, 2007, Lot 1108 – $8,625; “The Geyer Family Collection,” Heritage Auctions, November 1, 2013, Lot 3647 – $8,518.75. Brilliant.

Heritage Auctions, June 2, 2006, Lot 1881 – $9,200; Heritage Auctions, March 16, 2007, Lot 1108 – $8,625; “The Geyer Family Collection,” Heritage Auctions, November 1, 2013, Lot 3647 – $8,518.75. Brilliant. PCGS MS67: “Anne Kate Collection,” Bowers & Merena, November 9, 2006 – $90,850. We’d love to know what happened to this coin. Email us if you know its current disposition .

“Anne Kate Collection,” Bowers & Merena, November 9, 2006 – $90,850. . PCGS MS67 #21144678: “The Ally Collection,” Heritage Auctions, July 29, 2002, Lot 8557 – $13,800. Pop 4 when offered.

1941-S/S Walking Liberty Half Dollar, Repunched Mintmark, FS-501

PCGS MS65+ CAC #28158460: Legend Rare Coin Auctions, May 14, 2020, Lot 196 – $1,116.25.

1941-S Walking Liberty Half Dollar, Missing Wing Feathers, FS-901

PCGS MS66+ #48228009: GreatCollections, January 28, 2024, Lot 1516401 – View.

GreatCollections, January 28, 2024, Lot 1516401 – View. PCGS MS66+ #47455046: GreatCollections, August 27, 2023, Lot 1423916 – View.

GreatCollections, August 27, 2023, Lot 1423916 – View. PCGS MS66+ CAC #44656494: Legend Rare Coin Auctions, February 23, 2023, Lot 303 – $4,112.50.

Legend Rare Coin Auctions, February 23, 2023, Lot 303 – $4,112.50. PCGS MS66 #84299932: Heritage Auctions, June 12, 2024, Lot 7095 – View. Brilliant.

* * *

Coin Specifications

Country: United States of America Year of Issue: 1941 Denomination: Half Dollar (50 Cents USD) Mintmark: S (San Francisco) Mintage: 8,098,000 Alloy: .900 Silver, .100 Copper Weight: 12.5 g Diameter: 30.6 mm Edge: Reeded OBV Designer: Adolph A. Weinman REV Designer: Adolph A. Weinman Quality: Business Strike

* * *