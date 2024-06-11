2024 Dr. Mary Edwards Walker American Women Quarter Rolls, Bags on Sale June 17

2024 American Women Quarters rolls and bags honoring Dr. Mary Edwards Walker will be available for purchase from the United States Mint on Monday, June 17, 2024, at noon EDT. The Dr. Mary Edwards Walker quarter is the 13th coin in the American Women Quarters Program, a four-year program that celebrates the accomplishments and contributions made by women who have shaped our nation’s history.

Roll and bag product options include:

Priced at $45.00, a bag of 100 circulating quality quarters minted in Philadelphia (product code 24WBE)

Priced at $45.00, a bag of 100 circulating quality quarters minted in Denver (product code 24WBF)

Priced at $40.00, a two-roll set containing a total of 80 circulating quality quarters minted in Philadelphia and Denver (product code 24WRE)

Priced at $60.00, a three-roll set containing a total of 120 circulating quality quarters minted in Philadelphia, Denver, and San Francisco (product code 24WRF)

Orders for the 100-coin bags are limited to 10 per household, while orders for the two-roll and three-roll sets are limited to three per household on the first day.

The American Women Quarters rolls and bags are also available for purchase through the Mint’s Subscription Program. These subscriptions work like a magazine subscription. After you sign up, you will receive the next product released in the series and continue to receive products until you end your subscription.

Because of overwhelming demand, much of the production of the three-roll sets is accounted for through subscription. A limited quantity will be available for purchase on June 17 at noon EDT.

The quarter’s reverse features a depiction of Dr. Mary Edwards Walker holding her pocket surgical kit, with the Medal of Honor on her uniform, and surgeon’s pin at her collar. After receiving the award, she continued to wear the Medal of Honor for the rest of her life. The left side of the design showcases the details of the Medal of Honor. The inscriptions are “UNITED STATES OF AMERICA,” “E PLURIBUS UNUM,” “25 CENTS,” “DR. MARY EDWARDS WALKER,” and “MEDAL OF HONOR 1865.”

United States Mint Medallic Artist Phebe Hemphill created and sculpted the reverse design.

Each coin in this series features a common obverse design depicting a portrait of George Washington. This design was originally composed and sculpted by Laura Gardin Fraser as a candidate entry for the 1932 quarter, which honored the bicentennial of George Washington’s birth. The inscriptions are “LIBERTY,” “IN GOD WE TRUST,” and “2024.”

The Mint shipped circulation strike Dr. Mary Edwards Walker American Women Quarters to banks and other institutions earlier this month on June 3

* * *