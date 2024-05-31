U.S. Mint to Ship 2024 Dr. Mary Edwards Walker American Women Quarters June 3

By CoinWeek ….

Circulating American Women Quarters depicting abolitionist, suffragette, and Medal of Honor winner Dr. Mary Edwards Walker will ship to banks and other financial institutions beginning June 3. These coins will become available to the public in late June and July. The United States Mint will begin offering rolls and bags to collectors starting June 17.

The Mary Edwards Walker Quarter is the third issue of 2024 and the 13th out of 20 coins in the series, which began in 2022 and continues through 2025.

2024 Dr. Mary Edwards Walker American Women Quarter Design

Authorized by Public Law 116-330, the reverse of each entry in the American Women Quarters series honors historically significant women and their scientific, political, and cultural achievements. United States Mint Medallic Artist Phebe Hemphill both designed and sculpted the 2024 Dr. Mary Edwards Walker Quarter. The first female surgeon in the United States Army and the only woman awarded the Medal of Honor, Dr. Edwards Walker is depicted holding her surgical kit and wearing the Medal of Honor on her Army uniform. A larger rendition of the medal is to the left.

The obverse of the Dr. Mary Edwards Walker Quarter, which is common to all quarters in the series, features the Laura Gardin Fraser bust of President George Washington that was recommended for the Washington Quarter in 1932 but was famously rejected by Treasury Secretary Andrew Mellon.

