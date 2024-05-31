Key 2020-W ‘V75’ American Gold Eagle Proof in Special Auction at GreatCollections

By CoinWeek ….



In just a few days, GreatCollections is holding a special benefit auction as part of their online auctions on Sunday, June 2. Included in the sale are 80 certified coins–49 graded by PCGS and 31 by NGC–with seven earning a CAC sticker.

The Baby Austen Benefit Auction

The special auction is being held to benefit Baby Aspen, the niece of a collector and PCGS Forum member. Aspen was born extremely premature (25 weeks) on May 22, 2023, and has faced life-threatening difficulties ever since. Two other Forum members worked with GreatCollections to set up the special auction. All 80 coins are donations from friends of Baby Aspen’s uncle and the entire auction proceeds will go towards her medical care – including all buyer’s fees.

A Key Date ‘V75’ 2020-W American Gold Eagle Proof

One highlight of the Baby Austen Benefit Auction is a 2020-W $50 1oz Gold American Eagle End of World War II 75th Anniversary Proof coin with the V75 privy mark, graded PR70 DCAM by PCGS and designated First Strike with a V75 insert label. With a mintage of only 1,945 pieces struck, it is the key to the American Gold Eagle series.

Collectors eagerly anticipated the V75 privy mark Gold Eagle’s release, and even with an order limit of one per household, the coin sold out on the United States Mint website within a few minutes. As lucky buyers began to offer their examples on the secondary market in subsequent weeks, the V75 Gold Eagle was selling for $12,000 to $13,000 on eBay. These coins were then certified and now show up at sale less often than one might expect.

At the time of writing, the highest of 19 bids in the auction is $19,000 USD. The coin’s original Government Packaging and Certificate of Authenticity are also included in the lot.

* * *

* * *