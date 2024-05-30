Stack’s Bowers to Hold Islamic Coin Collectors Choice Online Auction

Stack’s Bowers Galleries announces a special auction in September 2024 focused on Islamic and Central Asian coinage. Anchored by a large selection of historical coinage from Persia, this sale promises to offer seldom seen Islamic issues from diverse rulers that span nearly the entire history of Islamic coinage.

Classical types from the Umayyad, Abbasid, and Ottoman Caliphates are well represented, as are more localized issues of the Mamluks, Seljuks, Qajars, and Pahlavis, with several rare and seldom seen issues. In addition to Islamic material, several interesting pre-Islamic and ancient issues are featured, with charming Parthian and Sassanian pieces, along with scattered types that circulated in the Middle East in classical times.

Many desirable gold issues will be presented in the sale, with a few notable highlights.

Offering exceptional charm and appeal, the 10 Pahlavi is a favorite among collectors of Persian coins; the type is well represented in the auction with an example from MS 2537 (1978) graded MS66 by NGC. Several phenomenal large format Pahlavi-era gold medals will also feature prominently, including a SH 1354 (1975) Three Shahs medal weighing 100 grams. Other issues include an unreleased and rare 100 Halalah from Saudi Arabia graded MS65 by PCGS and an Antiochus I Nicator Tetradrachm graded Ch AU Strike 5/5 Surface 3/5 by NGC.

The Islamic and Central Asian Collectors Choice Online Auction is scheduled for September 23, 2024. Stack’s Bowers Galleries is accepting consignments of coins that need grading through June 3 and of coins that are already encapsulated through July 17. For more information about the sale or about consigning your Islamic and Central Asian items, please contact Stack’s Bowers Galleries at [email protected].

* * *