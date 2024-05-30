Rare Mint State Double Eagles in Upcoming DLRC Auction

The Sunday, June 2 Auction from DLRC (David Lawrence Rare Coins) features over 400 lots – including more than 175 No Reserve and 50 Recently Reduced items.

Among the variety of PCGS-, NGC-, and CAC-certified coins in the sale is a key date 1851-O Three-Cent Silver PCGS/CAC MS66; a Gem 1861-O Seated Liberty Half Dollar PCGS MS65; a high-end 1950 Proof Franklin Half Dollar PCGS/CAC PR67+CAM; an 1808 Capped Bust Left Half Eagle CACG AU55; a tough 1839-D Half Eagle PCGS/CAC AU55; and an important 1652 1 Shilling PCGS XF45 (Pine Tree, Monogrammed NE).

Browse and bid before the auction closes on Sunday, June 2.

Red Carpet Rarities

DLRC’s Red Carpet Rarities Auction #17 of 57 lots from the D.L. Hansen Collection closes on Thursday, June 13. Among the highlights are a conditionally rare 1829 Half Dime PCGS/CAC MS66+; an historic Dahlonega Mint 1861-D Gold Dollar PCGS MS60; a finest CAC-approved 1872 Gold Dollar PCGS/CAC PR66DCAM; a Civil War-era 1863-S Liberty Head Double Eagle PCGS/CAC MS62+; a scarce Fairmont Collection 1879-O Liberty Head Double Eagle PCGS VF30; and a choice UNC 1907 Saint-Gaudens Double Eagle PCGS MS63+ (High Relief, Wire Edge) – all in Red Carpet Rarities Auction #17 from DLRC.

Ready to Sell Your Double Eagles? Let DLRC Help

Like the rare Mint State double eagles and other classic U.S. coins offered in the DLRC auctions above, DLRC always needs coins. When you are ready to sell, we’re here for you. David Lawrence offers three options that provide maximum flexibility to meet your needs while providing the highest quality personal service in the industry:

You can sell your coins to us outright. You can consign your coins. You can participate in our Guaranteed Auction Program.

David Lawrence Rare Coins Consignment Special

Check out our Collector Consignment Special. We are offering the following options that can be combined, or adjusted for your specific needs:

Maximum Returns – For coins over $10,000, consign with a reserve and receive 90% or consign with no reserve and receive 92%.

Immediate Cash Advance – For collections over $10,000, receive an immediate cash advance of up to 75% on unreserved consignments.

Fastest Turnaround – We will get your coins to auction within three to five business days of receipt, ending in approximately two weeks.

Standard terms still apply:

Coins from $1,000 to $10,000 – consign with a reserve and receive 85%; consign with no reserve and receive 90% No fee guarantee – no listing fees, no imaging fees, and no buyback fees Fast payment – payment within 30 days of sale; for this promotion, we can accelerate payment to two weeks in most cases

* * *