1944-D Lincoln Steel Cent : A Collector’s Guide

By Charles Morgan and Hubert Walker for CoinWeek Notes …..

Possibly, 10 or more examples exist. The 1944 Lincoln Steel Cent was discovered in 1945 by collector Richard Fenton. The Fenton example was struck at the Philadelphia Mint and was one of perhaps 25 to 30 known to be struck on the 1943 zinc-plated steel planchets in error and released into circulation. The 1944-D Lincoln Steel Cent (along with the scarcer 1943-S) was also struck on planchets authorized for use in 1943 and released into circulation by mistake. The second example was discovered in California in 1966 by collector Robert Collins.

The 1944 Lincoln Steel Cents are important 20th-century error coins analogous to the 1943 Lincoln Copper Cent errors. However, collectors didn’t always share this sentiment, as examples sold for a fraction of their current value 20 years ago. This error coin was ranked #15 in Nicholas Brown, David Camire, and Fred Weinberg’s 100 Greatest 100 U.S. Error Coins.

Collector Bob R. Simpson assembled a first-of-its-kind collection of 1943 and 1944 P-D-S off-metal strike Lincoln Cents. Collector Brenda John owned two examples of the 1944-D Lincoln Steel Cent.

* * *

Market Data and Noteworthy Specimens

Top Population: PCGS MS63 (1, 6/2024), NGC MS62 (1, 6/2024), and CAC MS62 (1:0 stickered:graded, 6/2024).

PCGS MS63 #26578316: Heritage Auctions, January 10, 2013, Lot 5548 – $82,250; Heritage Auctions, August 9, 2013, Lot 5522 – $79,312.50. Die crack at Lincoln’s hairline. Planchet void below T of CENT. Spot above the N of UNITED.

Heritage Auctions, January 10, 2013, Lot 5548 – $82,250; Heritage Auctions, August 9, 2013, Lot 5522 – $79,312.50. Die crack at Lincoln’s hairline. Planchet void below T of CENT. Spot above the N of UNITED. PCGS MS62 CAC #18523807: As NGC MS63 #1585391-001. Heritage Auctions, August 9, 2007, Lot 1583 – $115,000. As PCGS MS62 CAC #18523807. “The Bob R. Simpson Collection,” Heritage Auctions, January 7, 2016, Lot 5271 – $54,050. Downgraded by one point by PCGS . Simpson on insert. Spot on the reverse below the gap between F and A. Plate coin for this profile.

As NGC MS63 #1585391-001. Heritage Auctions, August 9, 2007, Lot 1583 – $115,000. As PCGS MS62 CAC #18523807. “The Bob R. Simpson Collection,” Heritage Auctions, January 7, 2016, Lot 5271 – $54,050. . Simpson on insert. Spot on the reverse below the gap between F and A. Plate coin for this profile. NGC MS62 #1578007-001: Heritage Auctions, January 10, 2008, Lot 2715 – $92,000. Diagonal scratch across hair, forehead, and the right obverse field. Dark spot to the right of the second A of AMERICA.

Heritage Auctions, January 10, 2008, Lot 2715 – $92,000. Diagonal scratch across hair, forehead, and the right obverse field. Dark spot to the right of the second A of AMERICA. NGC MS61 #3389664-001: Roberty Collins, Discovered in California in 1966; Heritage Auctions, January 4, 2012, Lot 3069 – $58,201.50. All over dingy toning. Light diagonal streak across the obverse. The second 1944-D Steel Cent discovered.

Roberty Collins, Discovered in California in 1966; Heritage Auctions, January 4, 2012, Lot 3069 – $58,201.50. All over dingy toning. Light diagonal streak across the obverse. The second 1944-D Steel Cent discovered. NGC AU55 #1582235-001: “The Brenda John Collection,” Heritage Auctions, June 3, 2010, Lot 170 – $60,375. Scattered spots on the left side of the obverse. Small planchet void in the left obverse field above IB. Grey blob below U of TRUST. Grey blow below R of URIBUS. Tiny tick above M of AMERICA. scattered rust-colored toning.

“The Brenda John Collection,” Heritage Auctions, June 3, 2010, Lot 170 – $60,375. Scattered spots on the left side of the obverse. Small planchet void in the left obverse field above IB. Grey blob below U of TRUST. Grey blow below R of URIBUS. Tiny tick above M of AMERICA. scattered rust-colored toning. ANACS AU55 #XA7378: Heritage Auctions, May 31, 2007, Lot 265 – $69,000. Dark planchet with wispy sand-colored areas on the obverse periphery. There is a dark blob to the right of the date.

Heritage Auctions, May 31, 2007, Lot 265 – $69,000. Dark planchet with wispy sand-colored areas on the obverse periphery. There is a dark blob to the right of the date. PCGS AU53 #90056882: “The Alfred V. Melson Collection, Part I,” Heritage Auctions, January 7, 2010, Lot 2446 – $32,200; “The Brenda John Collection,” Heritage Auctions, July 8, 2010, Lot 3153 – $37,375; Heritage Auctions, January 6, 2011, Lot 5444 – $37,375; “The Geyer Family Collection,” Heritage Auctions, November 1, 2013, Lot 3514 – $30,550. Scattered dark spots on the reverse, including a large blob to the right of E and a smaller one to the left of the right wheat kernel.

“The Alfred V. Melson Collection, Part I,” Heritage Auctions, January 7, 2010, Lot 2446 – $32,200; “The Brenda John Collection,” Heritage Auctions, July 8, 2010, Lot 3153 – $37,375; Heritage Auctions, January 6, 2011, Lot 5444 – $37,375; “The Geyer Family Collection,” Heritage Auctions, November 1, 2013, Lot 3514 – $30,550. Scattered dark spots on the reverse, including a large blob to the right of E and a smaller one to the left of the right wheat kernel. ANACS AU50 #PG9738: Heritage Auctions, May 10, 2007, Lot 2036 – $34,500. Spotting above O of ONE and on A of STATES. Two thin diagonal streaks across the obverse.

Heritage Auctions, May 10, 2007, Lot 2036 – $34,500. Spotting above O of ONE and on A of STATES. Two thin diagonal streaks across the obverse. NGC AU Details – Cleaned #6833851-002: Heritage Auctions, November 16, 2023, Lot 3016 – $21,600.

Heritage Auctions, November 16, 2023, Lot 3016 – $21,600. NCS AU Details #5269399-001: As ANACS AU Details #726204. Heritage Auctions, June 1, 2001, Lot 7745 – $4,140; Heritage Auctions, April 17, 2008, Lot 2246 – $28,750. As NGC AU Details #5269399-001. Heritage Auctions, July 7, 2011, Lot 3171 – $23,000; Heritage Auctions, January 4, 2012, Lot 3068 – $10,350. Damaged planchet. Numerous test cuts at the bottom of the obverse rim (and top of the reverse rim).

* * *

Design

A right-facing Abraham Lincoln occupies most of the obverse. At the top, inside a raised rim and above Lincoln’s head is IN GOD WE TRUST, the first appearance of that motto on the cent. To the left of the portrait is LIBERTY, and to the right and slightly lower is the date. Lincoln Wheat cents were minted at Philadelphia, Denver, and San Francisco; D and S mint marks appear below the date. Cents produced for 1918 and subsequent years have the designer’s initials VDB on the bottom bevel of Lincoln’s shoulder.

The reverse has a prominent display of the denomination ONE CENT at the top center, each word on a separate line, and below that UNITED STATES OF AMERICA in two lines. E PLURIBUS UNUM, with a center dot between the words, arcs along the top inside a raised rim. To both the left and the right of the center text, and curved to follow the rim, are stylized images of the seed head of wheat, called “wheat ears” by many, and the source for the type name.

The edge of all Lincoln cents is plain, or smooth.

Coin Specifications

Country: United States of America Year of Issue: 1944 Denomination: One Cent (USD) Mintmark: D (Denver) Mintage: 7-10 are known Alloy: Zinc-coated Steel Weight: 2.7 g Diameter: 19.0 mm Edge: Plain OBV Designer: Victor David Brenner REV Designer: Victor David Brenner Quality: Business Strike

* * *