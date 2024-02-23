2012-P Acadia National Park Quarter : A Collector’s Guide

The 2012-P Acadia National Park quarter was the third America the Beautiful (ATB) quarter design released in the third year of that program and the 13th ATB quarter overall. The reverse design honors the historic coastal park and features an image of the Bass Harbor Lighthouse sculpted by future United States Mint Chief Engraver Joseph Menna. This quarter dollar was struck at the Philadelphia and Denver mints and released into circulation. Special Proof versions were produced at San Francisco in .900 silver and copper-nickel clad, and sold to collectors as part of that year’s Proof Set offerings. In addition, the San Francisco Mint also produced circulation-quality coins, although these were sold directly to collectors at a premium.

Circulation-quality 2012-P Acadia National Park quarters will feature a small P mint mark underneath the motto IN GOD WE TRUST on the bottom right of the coin’s obverse.

Acadia National Park

Acadia National Park is located in the state of Maine and managed by the National Park Service (NPS). The park preserves much of Mount Desert Island and its coastline, as well as some adjacent islands, including portions of the Schoodic Peninsula on Maine’s continental mainland. The park was established in 1919, becoming the first national park east of the Mississippi River.

Acadia comprises 48,419 acres (19,603 hectares) and is home to many plants and animals unique to the region. The tallest mountain on the U.S. Atlantic coast, Cadillac Mountain at 1,530 feet (466 meters), can be seen from much of the park. In addition to the wildlife, Acadia features beaches, sand dunes, woodlands, and lakes. There are over 120 miles (193 km) of hiking trails within the park. Other activities include camping, biking, canoeing, kayaking, fishing, and boating. The park also offers ranger-led programs throughout the year, as well as a variety of special events.

Acadia is a popular tourist destination for visitors from across the United States and abroad, welcoming over three million people each year. In addition to its natural features, the park also contains a number of historic structures, including Bass Harbor Lighthouse, Sieur de Monts Spring (the site of Acadia’s first settlement), and Bear Brook.

* * *

Market Data and Noteworthy Specimens

The 2012-P Acadia National Park America the Beautiful quarter circulates today among the billions of recent mintage quarters produced for commercial purposes by the United States Mint. There is no collector premium for examples in average circulated condition. However, sellers offer the 2012-P Acadia quarter with a small retail markup on sites like eBay, where it is not unusual to see examples sell for $1 to $2. Unopened $10 rolls in official U.S. Mint packaging sell for about $25 each.

The terminal point for this issue is MS-67. CoinWeek estimates the value of an MS-67 to be approximately $60; MS-68 coins have sold for $300 or more.

Top Population: PCGS MS-68 (1, 2/2024). NGC MS-68 (4, 2/2024). CACG NONE (0:0 stickered:graded, 2/2024).

NGC MS-66 #4518522-003: eBay seller FINEST CERTIFIED, February 17, 2024 – $14.90.

* * *

Coin Specifications

Country: United States of America Year Of Issue: 2012 Denomination: Quarter Dollar (USD) Mint Mark: P (Philadelphia) Mintage: 24,800,000 Alloy: .750 copper, .250 nickel outer layer bonded onto a pure copper center Weight: 5.67 g Diameter: 24.30 mm Edge: Reeded OBV Designer Adapted from John Flanagan REV Designer Joseph Menna Quality: Business Strike

* * *