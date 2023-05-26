2023 American Gold Eagle 1oz Uncirculated Coin Available June 1

The United States Mint will accept orders for the 2023 American Eagle One Ounce Gold Uncirculated Coin beginning on June 1 at noon EDT. Production is limited to 10,000 coins, and orders are limited to three coins per household for the first 24-hour sales period.

Struck in 22-karat gold, the American Eagle One Ounce Gold Uncirculated Coins are collector versions of the official United States Mint American Eagle Gold Bullion Coin.

In 2021, for the first time in 35 years, the reverse design was updated, featuring a stunning portrayal of an eagle created by United States Mint Artistic Infusion Program Designer Jennie Norris and sculpted by United States Mint Medallic Artist Renata Gordon. Inscriptions are “UNITED STATES OF AMERICA,” “E PLURIBUS UNUM,” “IN GOD WE TRUST,” “50 DOLLARS,” and “1 OZ. FINE GOLD.”

The obverse design, also enhanced in 2021, features Augustus Saint-Gaudens’ full-length figure of Liberty with flowing hair, holding a torch in her right hand and an olive branch in her left. Using technical advancements, the United States Mint returned to its historical assets to render a current design that is a closer reflection of Saint-Gaudens’ original vision and detail. Inscriptions are “LIBERTY” and “2023.”

In addition to redesigning the reverse and enhancing the design details on the obverse of the American Eagle Coins, the Mint introduced anti-counterfeiting features that include a reeded edge variation on the one ounce coin.

To complement these designs, each coin is encapsulated and placed in a black presentation case with the United States Mint seal on the lid. The case fits into an outer sleeve incorporating a beautiful gold foil image of Liberty, and the accompanying certificate of authenticity includes artwork of the obverse design.

The American Eagle Gold Uncirculated Coin is priced according to the range in which it appears on the Mint’s Pricing of Numismatic Gold, Commemorative Gold, and Platinum and Palladium Products table. Current pricing information is available here.

