A Guide Book of United States Paper Money 8th Edition Published

Whitman announces the upcoming release of the newest edition of A Guide Book of United States Paper Money, by Arthur L. and Ira S. Friedberg. Paper-money collectors and American history buffs alike will appreciate the depth of the research, the fascinating narrative, and the wealth of data provided. The fully updated eighth edition builds on the critically acclaimed first through seventh editions, which have firmly established this book’s reputation as a best-selling collector’s price guide and history of U.S. federal paper currency from the Civil War era to date.

New features in this edition include the “Top 100 U.S. Paper Money Prices Realized at Auction, 2022 and 2023.” Coauthor Ira Friedberg notes that this appendix “shows how the upward movement of United States currency prices, especially for rarities and pieces in top condition, is continuing unabated—fueled not only by the entry of new collectors at all levels, but also by the realization that compared to United States coins, currency remains a relative bargain.”

The 420-page softcover A Guide Book of United States Paper Money, eighth edition, can be pre-ordered now for $24.95 online at Whitman.com and Amazon.com, and will be available July 2024 at bookstores, hobby shops, Whitman’s eBay Store, and other online retailers nationwide.

“The Friedbergs have once again expertly improved upon a stalwart in the paper currency community,” said Whitman Editorial Director Diana Plattner after sending the book to press in March. “Just as the book’s subtitle asserts, this guide book continues to be a definitive source for history, grading, and values of U.S. paper currency.”

A Guide Book of United States Paper Money provides a catalog and price guide for federal notes from $10,000 down to $1 face value, Treasury Notes of the War of 1812, encased postage stamps, Fractional Currency, error notes, and uncut sheets. It also covers hobby topics such as signatures on U.S. currency; grading standards; star notes; the Bureau of Engraving and Printing; how cash is designed, printed, and distributed; and how to collect, store, and care for collectible paper money.

Authors Arthur and Ira Friedberg are well known in the numismatic world, having been professional numismatists for more than 30 years. Both joined their father’s family firm, Coin & Currency Institute, after college. Since then, they have established themselves as award-winning authors, coin dealers, researchers, and numismatic consultants to numerous governments and organizations.

* * *