American Numismatic Association Runs Exclusive Club Promotion

The American Numismatic Association (ANA) prides itself in creating opportunities for communities to come together and share their zeal for collecting. One way the ANA accomplishes this is with American Numismatic Association member clubs. Joining as a member club connects you with over 400 other clubs, providing opportunities to learn, network, and exchange ideas. Our clubs get the support needed to advance the hobby, promote education and further explore the world of money.

Currently, the ANA is offering a special promotion – the first 60 new clubs to join will receive a one-year membership at no cost, courtesy of a generous ANA member. Benefits for American Numismatic Association member clubs include:

– The hobby’s premier monthly magazine is mailed to all regular club members. Club Directory listing – Have club information shared in the ANA online club directory to connect the general public and other hobbyists interested in exploring the world of money (an excellent recruitment tool).

– Have upcoming club events published on the . Outreach package – Promotional membership materials for club coin shows at no charge.

– Recognize club speakers, club officers or outstanding club members. Past club president certificate – ANA offers a certificate for clubs to honor the outgoing local ANA club president.

– As space is available at conventions, the ANA can offer table space in the club area and use of a free meeting room for club activities. ANA library – U.S. and Canadian clubs may borrow books, auction catalogs, and slide and DVD presentations through the mail, a great educational resource for club meetings.

– American Numismatic Association clubs can receive a substantial discount to participate in the , which allows individuals the opportunity to obtain a “Numismatic Scholar” certificate by completing a series of online courses. National Coin Week materials – Information and ideas for special emphasis during National Coin Week are sent to clubs with goodies, club trivia, and more.

– Puzzles, quizzes and resources are available online to print and use at club meetings. Club liability insurance – For single events or annual coverage for meetings and shows, liability insurance is available for member clubs through Hugh Wood Inc.

To take advantage of this first come first served offer, clubs are encouraged to reach out to American Numismatic Association Outreach Program Coordinator Phil Vitale at [email protected].

