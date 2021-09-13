By Geoffrey Cope – Petitioncrown.com ……..

“It was, in my eyes, the perfect coin” The Love of a remarkable ageless Sestertius of Agrippina Senior. Now given a new provenance Nov 2015

This Sestertius coin was a lone piece amongst 200 of the world’s finest Greek & Roman in an Auction at Sotheby’s in the 1995; time has made me forget the full story of who told me about the item. I do remember visiting London and meeting Tom Eden specially to see it; if one can ‘love’ a coin at first site then I was bewitched by the brass Sestertius. I was to have it at any price, the ageless portrait smiled at me from the coin, she was beautiful and dignified and I had not realized that such a piece existed with such beauty.

An embarrassing story of total irresponsible action of any human being to mortgage to acquire a coin. Prior to the sale I deposited the deeds of our house to get a loan. We acquired the coin for which I had a large pictures on the wall in my study for many years, she is as beautiful as the day I met her. The donkeys with such minute details.

There are coins that I enjoy for the perfect quality and those that are a “work of art”; a few are ‘masterpieces’. I am asked what you mean by a ‘masterpiece’, ask ten people and get ten answers; everybody has his own opinion of what is a ‘masterpiece’. I am spending a lot of time considering this point. Is it were the artist has detached himself to create a piece of art that will last for time memoriam.

Such items are the Mona Lisa. David these are ‘masterpieces’. I suppose any item can be deemed a ‘masterpiece’. This artist created for Caesar a piece that would be treasured throughout time, a portrait of his mother, a coin that would never age in its beauty, maybe for several thousand years more and be preserved for future generations to enjoy.

Description and Details:

Sestertius 37-41, Æ AGRIPPINA M F MAT C CAESARIS AVGVSTI

Draped bust r., hair falling. This coin is the cover coin of the ‘Women of the Female Caesars’ by Giorgio Giacosa [See Below].

A coin of incredible detail & condition from the ring holding the reigns of the donkeys to a portrait that launched a “love” to acquire the coin. Very few coins of this period exist in such a natural condition. 28.82 g. die axis 6.00.

The rev. S P Q R / MEMORIAE / AGRIPPINAE Carpentum drawn l. by two mules; the cover supported by standing figures at the corners with ornamented side.

Provenance: Petitioncrown

LVH 1995

Cahn (M&M)

Athos Moretti (1907-1993)

Agrippina Senior, one of the most tragically unfortunate women of Roman history. Agrippina was destined to achieve the highest possible status that did not happen. In 29AD she was deprived of her freedom, and in 33AD of life itself. This sestertii dedicated to Agrippina was produced by her son Caligula, The inscription, SPQR MEMORIAE AGRIPPINAE, is itself dedicatory from the Senate and the Roman people to the memory of Agrippina.