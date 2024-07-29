ANS Announces 2024 Huntington Award to William E. Metcalf

The Trustees of the American Numismatic Society (ANS) have selected Dr. William E. Metcalf to receive the 2024 ANS Archer M. Huntington Award in honor of his tremendous contributions to Roman and Byzantine numismatics. A reception will be held on October 19 at the ANS in New York City at 4:00 PM ET, followed by the award ceremony at 4:30 PM ET where Metcalf will provide the Silvia Mani Hurter Memorial Lecture on “The Making of Roman Provincial Coinage (X).”

William E. Metcalf received his degrees from the University of Michigan (A.B. in Latin with distinction and highest honors in 1969, A.M. in Classical Studies in 1970, and Ph.D. in Classical Studies in 1973). He joined the ANS as Assistant Curator of Roman and Byzantine Coins in 1973, and, following promotions to Associate Curator and Deputy Chief Curator, became Chief Curator in 1979, a position he held until 2000. In 2002, he became Curator of Coins and Medals at the Yale University Art Gallery and Professor of Classics (adj.) at Yale University. From 2007-2014, he served as the Ben Lee Damsky Curator of Coins and Medals and has been appointed Visiting Professor or Adjunct Professor at Columbia University, Princeton University, University of Padua, Bryn Mawr College, Rutgers University, and New York University.

Metcalf is the author of several books, including The Cistophori of Hadrian (ANS, 1980), The Silver Coinage of Cappadocia: Vespasian-Commodus (ANS, 1996), and The Later Republican Cistophori (ANS, 2017), as well as dozens of articles and reviews. He is also the editor of The Oxford Handbook of Greek and Roman Coinage (Oxford University Press, 2012). Metcalf has served on the editorial boards of Lexicon Mythologiae Classicae, American Journal of Archaeology, American Journal of Numismatics, Schweizerische Numismatische Rundschau, the advisory board of Bryn Mawr Classical Review, and on various committees for the American Philological Association (now the Society for Classical Studies) and the Archaeological Institute of America (AIA). He was a member of the Bureau of the International Numismatic Commission from 1991-2003.

Among many other awards and recognitions, Metcalf was a member of the Institute for Advanced Study from 1988 to 1989 and was elected as a Fellow of the Society of Antiquaries of London in 1998. The annual William E. Metcalf Lecture Series of the AIA was established in his honor in 2000, and he received the Jeton de Vermeil of the Société Française de Numismatique in 2008. Metcalf has been a member of the ANS since 1971, and a Life Fellow since 1992. In 2018, the ANS published Concordia Disciplinarum: Essays on Ancient Coinage, History, and Archaeology in Honor of William E. Metcalf, organized and edited by Nathan T. Elkins and Jane DeRose Evans.

The ANS Archer M. Huntington Award, first presented to Edward T. Newell in 1918, is conferred annually in honor of Archer M. Huntington, ANS President from 1905 to 1910, in recognition of outstanding career contributions to numismatic scholarship. The current award medal is designed by Eugene L. Daub.

For more information about the Huntington Award, visit numismatics.org/huntingtonwinners.

* * *