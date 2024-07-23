Anti-Counterfeiting Educational Foundation Adds Nine to Trusted Experts Directory

ANA World's Fair of Money

Anti-Counterfeiting Educational Foundation
By Anti-Counterfeiting Educational Foundation
Ante-Counterfeiting Educational Foundation.

Nine professional numismatists have been approved by the Anti-Counterfeiting Educational Foundation (ACEF) Board of Directors for inclusion in ACEF’s Trusted Experts Directory, launched May 29 to provide the public with an easy and practical way to locate professional dealers and experts who buy and sell genuine coins and numismatic collectibles.

The nine newly added include:

  • Rick DeSanctis, owner of Numismatic Classics, Inc., Fort Myers, FL – bullion coins, U.S. gold coins/U.S. coins, world gold coins/world coins, paper money.
  • Kenneth Goldman, owner of Kenneth Goldman Inc., Needham, MA – bullion coins, U.S. gold coins, U.S. coins.
  • Michael Lang, owner of Lang Investments and Rare Coins, Edgewater Park, NJ – U.S. coins.
  • Josh Moran, owner of CIVITAS Galleries, Middleton, WI – ancient coins, world coins, and U.S. coins.
  • Jeffrey K. Nolen, owner of Gold N Silver Shop, LLC, Greensboro, NC – bullion coins, U.S. paper money, and U.S. coins.
  • Patrick T. O’Connor, owner of Aurora Rarities, LLC, San Antonio, TX – world paper money and world coins.
  • C. Hugh Shull Jr., owner of Hugh Shull, Lexington, SC – U.S. paper money, Confederate paper money.
  • Richard E. Snow, owner of Eagle Eye Rare Coins, Tucson, AZ – U.S. coins.
  • Vince Vento, owner of Alli Coins & Currency, LLC, Kaneohe, HI – bullion coins, world gold coins, U.S. paper money.

Available at ACEF’s website, the Trusted Experts Directory now includes 237 professional numismatists located throughout the United States who have been in business at least 10 years and who have earned trust and respect through years of dealing honestly and fairly with customers. ACEF’s Trusted Experts Directory is designed to help buyers locate established dealers and experts within a 50-mile radius of where they live. Most listed in the directory have brick-and-mortar locations as well as websites.

ACEF is a 501(C)(3) non-profit corporation with Public Charity status. It is funded entirely by donations. For news and informative articles, as well as donating, visit ACEF’s website.

* * *

Anti-Counterfeiting Educational Foundationhttps://acefonline.org/
The Anti-Counterfeiting Educational Foundation Inc. (ACEF) is a 501 (c) (3) public charity incorporated in the state of Delaware. They work to mobilize law enforcement resources to protect the integrity of U.S. and world coinage by educating officials on the economic impact and growing threat of counterfeit circulating, collectible, and bullion coins. The ACEF seeks to become the primary industry liaison with law enforcement and other government agencies; provide education, expertise, and other resources to law enforcement to curtail the manufacture and distribution of counterfeit coins in the United States; and assist in the prosecution of suspects involved in any aspect of coin counterfeiting. The Anti-Counterfeiting Task Force is a division of the foundation and is comprised of 26 experts who volunteer their time in pursuit of the shared mission.
