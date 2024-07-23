Liberty Seated Dime, No Obverse Stars (1837-1838) | CoinWeek

By Charles Morgan and Hubert Walker for CoinWeek Notes …..



The portrayal of Liberty on the Liberty Seated coinage was favored by United States Mint Director Robert M. Patterson, who did not like portraits on coins. This representation of Liberty was similar to the figure of Britannia used on English coins, where she is often portrayed seated on a rock with a shield used for support or simply resting beside her. After Chief Engraver William Kneass was incapacitated by a stroke, engraver Christian Gobrecht implemented Patterson’s ideas, which were based on drawings by artists Titian Peale and Thomas Sully. The new design appeared on the Gobrecht Dollar in 1836 and on both the Liberty Seated Dime and Liberty Seated Half Dime in 1837, the latter two virtually identical except for the larger size of the coin.

The Liberty Seated, No Obverse Stars design was used for only two years, in 1837 for dimes produced at Philadelphia, and in 1838 for dimes produced at New Orleans. Dimes produced at Philadelphia in 1838 were struck using dies with stars added to the obverse field. This version of the design would be produced partway through 1840, when additional changes and improvements were undertaken.

The Superintendent of the New Orleans Mint reported to Mint Director Patterson that the 1838-O Liberty Seated Dime was in great demand because it circulated at the same value as the Mexican bit or one-real coin; but the real was actually worth 12 1/2 cents in silver, thus giving an instant profit to bullion traders. The production of the Liberty Seated Dime was also the first time that all design elements, except for date and mintmark, were produced on the working die without the need for additional hand-struck elements. This technical change not only improved efficiency but also, along with the close collar, created greater uniformity in dime production, thus deterring counterfeiters.

How Much Are No Stars Liberty Seated Dimes Worth?

Census reports from the leading grading services show just over 2,200 certified No Obverse Stars business strike Liberty Seated Dimes, including many Gem and finer examples and a few Prooflike pieces. Just over 400 Small Date 1837 dimes have been certified. Nevertheless, prices for the 1838-O are nearly twice those of either the Large Date or Small Date 1837 Philadelphia issues, particularly as Select Uncirculated and finer. All circulation issues are moderately priced to Select Uncirculated, and expensive finer; all New Orleans examples are expensive as MS60 and finer.

Proof examples of the Liberty Seated No Obverse Stars Dime are rare (census reports currently show over 50 submissions, twice the number believed to have survived), and one Cameo example has been certified. All Proofs are expensive, increasing to very expensive as Gem and finer.

Design

Obverse:

A full-length Liberty wears long, flowing robes and is seated on a rock, head turned back to her right. Her left arm is bent and holds a pole topped by a Liberty cap. The right arm extends down at her side, hand supporting a Union shield with a curved banner displaying the word LIBERTY. The date is centered at the bottom, below the rock upon which Liberty rests. A circle of denticles lies inside the raised rim. The remaining field is clear of design elements, producing a medal-like appearance, particularly on the Philadelphia Mint issues.

Reverse:

The reverse has a concentric circle formed by the legend UNITED STATES OF AMERICA inside the denticulated rim, interrupted at the bottom by the ribbon that ties the ends of two branches. The branches form another circle inside the text, though the ends are separated slightly at the top, and in the center is the denomination of ONE DIME, each word on a separate line. This is the first use of the word “DIME” on a U.S. coin, the denomination previously represented by “10 C.”

Liberty Seated No Obverse Stars Dimes were produced at Philadelphia and New Orleans; the O mintmark is located below DIME and above the bows of the ribbon.

Edge:

The edge of the Liberty Seated, No Obverse Stars Dime is reeded.

Coin Specifications

Liberty Seated Dime, No Obverse Stars Years of Issue: 1837-38 Mintage (Business Strikes): High: 682,500 (1838); Low: 489,034 (1838-O) Mintage (Proofs): 25 (estimated) Alloy: .900 silver, .100% copper Weight: 2.67 g Diameter: 17.90 mm Edge: Reeded OBV Designer: Christian Gobrecht, from sketches by Titian Peale/Thomas Sully REV Designer: Christian Gobrecht, from sketches by Titian Peale/Thomas Sully

