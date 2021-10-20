1925 Peace Dollar in MS-67+ Offered by GreatCollections

By CoinWeek …..



GreatCollections is offering one of the top-graded 1925 Peace dollars in an auction that closes on October 24. The coin is certified MS-67+ with a Gold Shield by Professional Coin Grading Service (PCGS) and will likely fetch a price in the low-to-mid five figures.

With a mintage above 10 million (10,198,000) and a certified population above 50,000 at PCGS alone, the 1925 Peace dollar is a common coin but is seldom seen in such a high grade. Strike quality is generally good; 1925 Peace dollars are usually better-struck than their even more common sisters of 1922 and 1923. Despite their large mintages, many of the abundant early-to-mid 1920s issues are conditionally scarce in higher Mint State grades.

Peace dollar mintages dropped off after 1925. The year before, the United States Mint received the last of the silver purchased under the terms of the 1918 Pittman Act. In 1925, The Numismatist reported on unsuccessful efforts from the Department of the Treasury to popularize silver dollars for use in circulation.

According to Q. David Bowers’ 1993 book Silver Dollars & Trade Dollars of the United States: A Complete Encyclopedia, the 1925 Peace dollar was initially considered a rare issue because the Treasury retained many bags of 1925 Peace dollars into the late 1940s. By the mid-1950s, it was considered a common issue and, according to Bowers, a nuisance for dealers.

Collectors could purchase 1925 Peace dollars directly from the Mint for their face value plus postage, according to a notice published in the June 1934 edition of The Numismatist.

Its good strike quality and abundance in uncirculated grades make the 1925 Peace dollar a popular type coin, according to Bowers.

PCGS records 13 grading events for 1925 Peace dollars in MS-67+. Only one finer coin is known, the sole example graded MS-68 by the service. PCGS records 53,609 total grading events for 1925 Peace dollars. NGC, for its part, records 59,649 grading events of 1925 Peace dollars, with 12 examples in MS-67+ and one in MS-68.

PCGS’ certification verification service does not list any previous sales of this particular 1925 Peace dollar.

The opening bid on the Peace dollar offered in this GreatCollections sale was $15,000 USD; auction results for coins with the same PCGS grade suggest that the coin could cross the block for nearly double the opening bid. At the time of writing, the opening bid had not yet been surpassed.

The page had been viewed 119 times and five GreatCollections members were tracking the sale at the time of writing.

The sale for this coin ends on October 24 at 7:13:48 Pacific Time.

GreatCollections is offering another comparably graded 1925 Peace dollar, graded MS-67 by PCGS, in a sale that ends at the same time as the MS-67+ example. This example sports light gold-orange toning on the obverse around 11 to 12 o’clock, in contrast to the MS-67+ example, which is brilliant white. This second coin’s sale ends on October 24 at 7:13:44 PT; at the time of writing it had not attracted any bids. Its starting bid is set at $2,750.

A collector seeking an exceptional type coin or entry in their date/mint sets of Peace dollars will likely be interested in the MS-67+ or MS-67 Peace dollars offered by GreatCollections. To search through GreatCollection’s archive of over 600,000 certified coins the company has sold over the past seven years, please visit the GreatCollections Auction Archives.

