The latest Showcase auction of US coins from Heritage Auctions focuses on the ever-popular Silver Dollar series, with an offering consisting of VAM die varieties as well as Prooflike (PL) and Deep Mirror Prooflike (DMPL) Morgans.

This auction is open for bidding now, with the concluding live session scheduled for Wednesday, December 15 at 6 PM CT.

This auction features numerous die varieties covered in the Comprehensive Catalog and Encyclopedia of Morgan and Peace Dollars, by Van Allen and Mallis — abbreviated as VAM. Specialists in Morgan Dollars know that there is a myriad of die varieties of the 1878 Philadelphia issues and that some of them can command high prices even in circulated grades. An example of this is lot 93009, the 1878 8 Tail Feather Broken 7 variety, cataloged as VAM 14.18. A mere 24 of this variety have been certified by the major grading services combined, and none has been certified in a Mint State grade. This PCGS-certified XF45 example has already seen a dozen bids and is likely to draw plenty of additional interest before the virtual hammer falls at the end of this auction.

Some of the additional outstanding offerings in this auction include:

