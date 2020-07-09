CAC-approved coins outperformed other certified coins in various public Internet sales during the month of June. Here are 10 examples, which were selected from a large number of results that could have been listed.

1. 1801 $10 Gold Eagle in MS-61

On June 4, Heritage Auctions sold a CAC-approved, NGC-graded MS-61 1801 $10 gold coin for $26,500 USD. On March 19, Stack’s Bowers auctioned a PCGS-graded MS-61 1801 $10 gold coin without a CAC sticker for $20,400. These two 1801 tens were struck from the same pair of dies.

2. 1884 Morgan Dollar in MS-67

On June 5, Heritage sold a CAC-approved MS-67 grade 1884 Morgan silver dollar for $4,920. In January 2020, at the winter FUN Convention, Heritage auctioned a PCGS-graded MS-67 1884 Morgan without a CAC sticker for $2,520.

3. 1914 $5 Gold Half Eagle in MS-64

On June 5, Heritage sold a CAC-approved MS-64 grade 1914 $5 gold coin for $3,840. On April 8, Heritage sold a PCGS-graded MS-65 1914 $5 gold coin without a CAC sticker for $2,100.

The CAC-approved 1914 five was in a relatively new PCGS holder while the non-CAC 1914 $5 coin was in a green-label PCGS holder that is more than 20 years old.

4. 1891 Barber Quarter in MS-65

On June 7, GreatCollections sold a CAC-approved MS-65 grade 1891 quarter for $1,350. On April 29, Heritage sold a PCGS-graded MS-65 1891 quarter without a CAC sticker for $900.

5. 1859 Seated Liberty Dime in PR-64

On June 14, GreatCollections sold a CAC-approved, certified Proof-64 1859 dime for $1,327.50. On April 26, Heritage sold a PCGS-certified Proof-64 1859 dime without a CAC sticker for $990. On October 24, 2019, Heritage sold a different PCGS-certified Proof-64 1859 dime without a CAC sticker for $1,110.

6. 1799 Silver Dollar in VF-30

On June 19, Stack’s Bowers sold a CAC-approved, NGC-graded VF-30 1799 silver dollar for $2,520. On April 15, Heritage sold a PCGS-graded VF-30 1799 silver dollar without a CAC sticker for $1,680. Although these were struck from different pairs of dies, neither die pairing is rare in the present.

7. 1873 ‘Open 3’ Gold Dollar in MS-65

On June 19, Stack’s Bowers sold a CAC-approved MS-65 grade 1873 ‘Open 3’ One Dollar Gold piece for $1,920. On May 6, Heritage sold a PCGS-graded MS-65 1873 ‘Open 3’ One Dollar Gold piece without a CAC sticker for $1,020.

8. 1856-S $10 Gold Eagle in AU-55

On June 19, Stack’s Bowers sold a CAC-approved AU-55 grade 1856-S $10 gold coin for $3,360. On June 7, Heritage sold a PCGS-graded AU-55 1856-S $10 gold coin without a CAC sticker for $2,280.

9. 1926 Sesquicentennial Commemorative Half Dollar in MS-65

On June 19, Stack’s Bowers sold a CAC-approved MS-65 grade 1926 Sesquicentennial of American Independence commemorative half dollar for $1,020. On May 15, Heritage sold three PCGS-graded MS-65 1926 Sesquicentennial halves, none of which had a CAC sticker for $720, $630 and $549.60, respectively.

Also, on March 25, Stack’s Bowers sold a different PCGS-graded MS-65 1926 Sesquicentennial half without a CAC sticker for $720.

10. 1916 Barber Dime in MS-65

On June 21, GreatCollections sold a CAC-approved MS-65 grade 1916 Barber dime for $352.12. On March 11, Stack’s Bowers sold a PCGS-graded MS-65 1916 Barber dime without a CAC sticker for $264.

