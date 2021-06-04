In addition to faring well in internet sales during the month of May, CAC-approved coins outperformed other certified coins in a live auction in Las Vegas. Here are 10 examples, which were selected from a larger number of results that could have been listed.

1. 1926-S Peace Dollar in MS-66

On May 2, GreatCollections sold a CAC-approved, MS-66 1926-S Peace dollar for $5,962.50. On March 21, GreatCollections sold a PCGS-graded MS-66 1926-S Peace dollar without a CAC sticker for $3,937.50. On January 24, Heritage Auctions sold a different PCGS-graded MS-66 1926-S Peace dollar without a CAC sticker for $3,480.

2. 1892-CC Morgan Dollar in MS-63

On May 9, GreatCollections sold a CAC-approved, MS-63 grade 1892-CC Morgan silver dollar for $3,937.50. On May 2, GreatCollections sold a PCGS-graded MS-63 1892-CC Morgan without a CAC sticker for $2,198.25. On April 25, Heritage sold two non-CAC, PCGS-graded MS-63 1892-CC Morgans for $2,280 and $2,400, respectively.

3. 1899 $5 Half Eagle in MS-65

On May 9, GreatCollections sold a CAC-approved MS-65 grade 1899 $5 gold coin for $2,307.38. On January 13, Heritage sold a PCGS-graded MS-65 1899 $5 gold coin without a CAC sticker for $1,320. On November 13, 2020, Stack’s Bowers auctioned a different PCGS-graded MS-65 1899 $5 gold coin without a CAC sticker for $1,440.

4. 1916 McKinley Commemorative Gold Dollar in MS-67

On May 9, GreatCollections sold a CAC-approved MS-67 grade 1916 McKinley commemorative One Dollar Gold piece for $3,937.50. On March 26, Stack’s Bowers auctioned a PCGS-graded MS-67 1916 McKinley commemorative One Dollar Gold piece without a CAC sticker for $1,440.

5. 1886 Morgan Dollar in MS-67

On May 23, GreatCollections sold a CAC-approved, NGC-graded MS-67 1886 Morgan silver dollar for $3,062.25. On April 1, Stack’s Bowers auctioned a PCGS-graded MS-67 1886 Morgan dollar without a CAC sticker for $1,920. On March 21, David Lawrence Rare Coins sold a different PCGS-graded MS-67 1886 Morgan dollar without a CAC sticker for $875.

6. 1864 ‘Small Motto’ Two Cent Coin in MS-66

On May 26, Legend auctioned a CAC-approved, MS-66 grade 1864 ‘Small Motto’ Two Cent piece with a ‘Full Red’ (RD) designation for $12,925. On Dec. 17, 2020, Stack’s Bowers auctioned a PCGS-certified MS-66 1864 ‘Small Motto’ Two Cent piece also with a ‘Full Red’ (RD) designation, but without a CAC sticker for $7,800. Market levels for Two Cent pieces have not risen since December 2020.

7. 1939 Mercury Dime in PR-66 CAM

On May 26, Legend auctioned a CAC-approved Proof-66-Cameo 1939 Mercury dime for $3,642.50. On August 7, 2020, Stack’s Bowers auctioned a PCGS-certified Proof-66-Cameo 1939 Mercury dime without a CAC sticker for $1,920. Market levels for Proof-66 Mercury dimes have not risen since August 2020.

8. 1879 Quarter in MS-66

On May 26, Legend auctioned a CAC-approved MS-66 grade 1879 quarter for $2,937.50. In December 2019, Heritage sold a PCGS-graded MS-66 1879 quarter without a CAC sticker for $1,860. Even if market values for these have risen in the interim, it is likely that the CAC MS-66 1879 quarter realized a sizable CAC-related premium in May.

9. 1923 Standing Liberty Quarter in MS-67

On May 26, Legend auctioned a CAC-approved, NGC-graded MS-67 1923 Standing Liberty quarter for $1,997.50. On March 25, Stack’s Bowers auctioned a PCGS-graded MS-67 1923 Standing Liberty quarter without a CAC sticker for $1,320.

10. 1829 Half Dollar in MS-64

On May 26, Legend auctioned a CAC-approved MS-64 grade 1829 half dollar for $3,642.50. On March 26, Stack’s Bowers auctioned a PCGS-graded MS-64 1829 half dollar, without a CAC sticker, for $1,920. Both coins are of the same die variety (O-112a).