The E Pluribus Unum Collection, Part 2: Colonial Coins and Washingtoniana will be featured in the Stack’s Bowers Galleries November 11-13, 2020 Auction.

Built over the course of more than half a century, the E Pluribus Unum Collection is replete with coins and medals of superb rarity and quality, many with significant pedigrees, some of which date to the 19th century.

Sales from the collection commenced in our November 2019 Baltimore Auction with the record-setting auction of the best collection of New Jersey coppers sold since 2003.

Building upon that momentum, Part 2 of the collection numbers nearly 500 pieces and focuses on a variety of 17th- and 18th-century colonial coin types, along with Washington coins, medals, and tokens. Notable sectors include American Plantations tokens, St. Patrick coinage, Wood’s Hibernia and Rosa Americana coinages, Voce Populis, Vermont coppers, Auctori Plebis coppers, Mott tokens, Castorland medals, and Franco-American jetons.

Of special note are nearly 40 Machin’s Mills halfpence by die marriage, more than 60 Connecticut coppers, and over 200 pieces of Washingtoniana.

Of particular interest to specialists in the colonial series, the sale features dozens of numismatic delicacies like multiple strikes and brockages, in addition to several rare and high-quality overstrikes.

This outstanding collection will cross the block November 11-13, 2020. Contact us to request your copy of the catalog. Further details on the auction location will be released in the coming weeks.

The Larry Ness Collection of Indian Peace Medals

Stack’s Bowers is pleased to present the Larry Ness Collection of Indian Peace Medals, one of the best and most complete Indian Peace Medal collections of all time. Ness had remarkable success acquiring the rare silver originals awarded to Native Americans, collecting a remarkable 36 examples, ranging from a First Size Thomas Jefferson through the extremely rare 1890 Benjamin Harrison, the latter with provenance to the original recipient.

Bronze medals begin with John Adams and include important rarities of the later Oval series. Also showcased is a representative collection of French, Canadian, and British medals in silver and bronze, as well as a pair of very rare medals related to the fur trade.

This sale was originally scheduled for March 2020 but was rescheduled for our November 2020 event, and promises to be a highlight among many important offerings. An edited, updated version of the sale catalogue will be prepared, and our online presentation of this collection reflects all of the edits.

For more information on the Larry Ness Collection, contact John Pack at jpack@stacksbowers.com or Vicken Yegparian at vyegparian@stacksbowers.com.

