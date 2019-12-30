The Heritage January 12-13 NYINC World & Ancient Coins Signature Auction features, among many other highlights, an example of the beautiful 1817 Pattern “Three Graces” Crown, graded Proof 65 by NGC.

This pattern is estimated at $80,000-$100,000 USD, and it is scheduled to cross the auction block in New York on Monday, January 13.

Alongside the famous 1839 Una and the Lion 5 Pounds, with two examples available in this auction, the 1817 Three Graces Crown represents William Wyon’s most celebrated piece of medallic art. His portraiture of George III was far finer than the contemporary work by Benedetto Pistrucci, but it is for its reverse design that this Pattern is so beloved; depicting England, Ireland and Scotland anthropomorphized as the Three Graces of Greek mythology wrapped in a circular embrace, these three Goddesses represent the United Kingdom. Its neoclassical beauty, its energy, sensitivity, realism, all embody a talent hitherto absent from British numismatics.

This fabulous gem specimen bears no consequential marks or hairlines whatsoever, clearly having been lovingly looked after for the last 200 years; struck to an exemplary standard, and toned to a sublime magenta-gray overlaid with golden elements fringed with blazing red.

Only 50 patterns bearing this exquisite design were ever struck, and as collectors worldwide have begun to take an interest, the number of available examples is rapidly dropping. As such, this piece will undoubtedly generate great excitement when it crosses the auction block.

