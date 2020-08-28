Heritage Presents Special Auctions of Mexican 8 Reales, Canadian Paper Money

A Special Selection of Mexican 8 Reales

Heritage World and Ancient Coins is presenting a month-long auction featuring A Special Selection of Mexican 8 Reales. Bidding is open now through Coins.HA.com, with the live session scheduled for Sunday, August 30 at 8 PM CT.

Mexican 8 Reales pieces were struck in large quantities from many different mints, and these silver dollar-sized coins served admirably as trade coinage through much of the world for many years. In recent years, collecting these coins has become very popular, and rare and high-grade examples have brought excellent results at auction. This auction features examples intended for collectors of all budgets, ranging from coins intended for specialists to coins easily affordable by the average collector.

The Hermosillo Mint is well-represented among the top coins in this auction. A piece dated 1866-Ho-MP is graded MS61 by NGC and is noted as a candidate for the rarest of the denomination to come out of Hermosillo, with the Mint State grade only serving to increase interest. Another rarity from the mint is lot 98102, an 1861-Ho-FM coin graded XF45 by PCGS, considered one of the stars in the series.

Also attracting a good deal of early interest is the 1830-EoMo-LF coin from the Estado de Mexico Mint. Graded AU50 by PCGS, this is the key date from this three-year type and noted as one of the classic dates of the entire series.

A few additional notable coins in this auction include:

The Adam Karisik Collection of Canadian Paper Money

Canadian currency takes center stage in the latest month-long auction of World Paper Money. This auction, featuring the Adam Karisik Collection of Canadian Paper Money, is open for bidding now at Currency.HA.com, with the live session scheduled for Monday, August 31, at 7 PM CT.

The featured note in this auction is the Bank of Canada $50 2.1.1937 BC-26a, graded Choice Uncirculated 63 by PMG. This is a rare, high-grade example of the 1937 $50 issue with an A/H prefix, and the signature combination of Osborne-Towers. The Canadian Paper Money Society Note Registry, 3rd edition states that only 107 notes with this signature combination have been reported, of these only five were described as in Uncirculated condition. Additionally, the PMG Population Report reveals only four examples in Uncirculated grade.

Other outstanding notes in this offering include, but are not limited to:

