July 5 Heritage Showcase Auction Features Mint Errors

Mint errors take center stage again in Heritage Auctions' latest Error Coinage Showcase Auction.

A coin that has attracted a good deal of attention is lot 91387, a 1965 Washington Quarter struck on a silver planchet. This rare transitional planchet error is similar to the 1943 copper cent or the 1977-D Ikes struck on silver-clad planchets. Silver quarters dated 1964 and clad quarters dated 1965 were both struck during 1965, and inevitably, a 90% silver planchet apparently lodged within a bin that was later filled with clad planchets destined for 1965-dated dies. This piece circulated for a while, as befitting PCGS’ assigned grade of XF45, before a sharp-eyed collector noted that the edge did not reveal any clad layers.

Some of the other fascinating error coins featured in this auction are:

