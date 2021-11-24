Künker eLive Auction 69: Ancient, World Coins and Military Decorations

Künker eLive Auction 69 is online. From now on you can study all pieces of the upcoming auction at your leisure.

More than 1,800 lots–from the ancient world to modern times, as well as military orders and decorations–await you on three evenings: Tuesday, 30 November to Thursday, 2 December 2021, starting at 5 pm Central European Time (11 am Eastern Standard Time).

The auction starts late Tuesday afternoon with the ancient coins. This part is filled with many small series of interesting coins; in particular, we refer to the didrachms of Taranto, the silver pieces of Seleucus I (Syria), and Sophytes (Bactria) in different denominations. Among the Roman coins, there are some provincial coinages: they come, for example, from Elaia (Aeolis), Alexandria (Aegyptus), Caesarea (Cappadocia), and Antioch (Syria). The Ayyubid dinars grouped into lots, including Al-Nasir Salah al-din Yusuf bin Ayyub (Saladin), close the illustrious circle of ancient coins.

The medieval and modern coins and medals will follow directly after the ancient coins. We recommend you take a look at a collection of coins from Mainz. Furthermore, we present you with nice pieces from Habsburg as well as a series of Prussian medals.

On Thursday we will devote ourselves entirely to orders and decorations from Germany, Europe, and overseas. On offer will be the seventh part of the Peter Groch collection with decorations and effects of the aviation of the Central Powers in the First World War as well as the Baden collection of Gerhard “Jimmy” Treffeisen. Orders, badges of honor, medals, badges, and small badges from the German states, the German Empire from 1919 to 1945, the Federal Republic of Germany, and a number of German marksmen awards, as well as from European countries and from overseas from other properties are to follow.

Schedule

Tuesday, November 30 – 5 pm (CET)

Coins from the ancient World

European Coins and Medals

Coins and Medals from overseas

Habsburg Hereditary Lands-Austria

German Coins and Medals: Aachen – Brandenburg-Prussia (Friedrich Wilhelm II.)

Wednesday, December 1 – 5 pm (CET)

German Coins and Medals: Brandenburg-Prussia (Friedrich Wilhelm III.) – Württemberg

Medals

German Coins after 1871

Lots

Thursday, December 2 – 5 pm (CET)

The Peter Groch Collection, part 7

The Gerhard Treffeisen Collection

German Orders and Decorations

European Orders and Decorations

Orders and Decorations from Overseas

Select Highlights from eLive Auction 69

Lot number 15

Sermylia.

Stater, around 500 BCE

Very rare. Fine toning, very fine.

Estimate: 2,000 euros

Lot number 55

Achaemenids.

Dareike, around 420/375 BCE

Very fine.

Estimate: 750 euros

Lot number 237

Ferrante II Gonzaga, 1575-1621-1630.

Tallero 1620.

Very rare. Small edeg fault at the edge, very fine-extremely fine.

Estimate: 1,500 euros

Lot number 1189

Albert, 1873-1902.

Silver commemorative coin in the size of a 2 Marks piece 1892.

From polished dies. Tiny scratches, extremely fine-uncirculated.

Estimate: 1,000 euros

Lot number 1273

5 Reichsmarks n. d. (1927) D. Pattern.

Extremely rare. Some test marks at the edge, small scratch in the field on the obvers, extremely fine.

Estimate: 2,000 euros

Lot number 2507

Imperial Austrian Franz Joseph Order (1849), breast star for the Commander’s Cross (with star), 2nd model (1872-1918), 1st issue (with application in gold – 1872-1916), made by Vinc Meyer’s Söhne in Vienna, 900/000 silver, application gold enamelled, with in the upper part damaged (broken) pin, in the original black, slightly warped, gold-coloured printed case from Meyer’s Söhne.

Estimate: 1,500 euros

Lot number 2535

Order of the Brilliant Star, 3rd class set consisting of: badge with the original full sash ribbon, and breast star, both with matriculation number “392”, with pin, in their original case.

Estimate: 5,000 euros

