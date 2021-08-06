Heritage Auction’s August 18-22 ANA Signature Auction of US Coins is open for bidding. This auction features an exceptional gathering of numismatic delicacies, sure to whet the appetite of even the most experienced collector.

Lot viewing will take place at the ANA World’s Fair of Money in Chicago, while the auction itself will be held at our World Headquarters in Dallas. Our August 18 auction date for Platinum Night allows adequate time for those attending the Chicago ANA to complete travel prior to the live auction sessions.

Live onsite floor bidding can be arranged by scheduling in advance with Heritage’s client service at (214) 409-1150, or email Bid@HA.com.

A quick look at Heritage’s ANA auction lineup is shown here since each session is uniquely special and not to be missed:

Wednesday, August 18 promises to be a day of rarities and records, with hundreds of numismatic treasures changing hands. Multiple seven-figure coins will cross the block before the final Platinum Night lot is called.

The afternoon presentation of Important Selections from The Bob R. Simpson Collection, Part VI sets the tone for the day. As always with the Simpson Collection, every coin in the sale is exceptional in technical quality and eye appeal. It features the incomparable Lord Saint Oswald 1794 Flowing Hair dollar certified MS66+ PCGS CAC, plus many other outstanding rarities from the U.S. series, such as:

Patterns in this offering include the famous and unique 1792 White Metal quarter obverse and reverse die trials. Offered as a single lot, these “splashers” are attributed to Joseph Wright and rank among the most significant of all early patterns. They are sure to attract both advanced colonial collectors and astute pattern specialists.

Additional outstanding selections from The Bob R. Simpson Patterns include:

The Sierra Biker Collection of Carson City Coinage gets things rolling for Platinum Night – an important preamble for what promises to be a truly memorable evening. Every coin was carefully selected by our consignor under the practiced eye of Carson City authority Rusty Goe. These coins demonstrate outstanding quality and value – factors that go beyond rarity – providing exceptional CC-Mint coins for collectors of all levels. Each and every example is Choice for its grade.

Shortly thereafter, Platinum Night swings into action. Known for high-value lots that represent the apex of rarity, each Platinum Night coin represents a badge of honor for both consignor and buyer. Platinum Night never fails to deliver opportunities galore! Several momentous, seven-figure coins headline this year’s offering.

Just two words are needed to describe the top lots: “BIG GOLD.”

We invite you to view all of the outstanding coins in this auction at Coins.HA.com.

