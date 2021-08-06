Heritage Auction’s August 18-22 ANA Signature Auction of US Coins is open for bidding. This auction features an exceptional gathering of numismatic delicacies, sure to whet the appetite of even the most experienced collector.
Lot viewing will take place at the ANA World’s Fair of Money in Chicago, while the auction itself will be held at our World Headquarters in Dallas. Our August 18 auction date for Platinum Night allows adequate time for those attending the Chicago ANA to complete travel prior to the live auction sessions.
Live onsite floor bidding can be arranged by scheduling in advance with Heritage’s client service at (214) 409-1150, or email Bid@HA.com.
A quick look at Heritage’s ANA auction lineup is shown here since each session is uniquely special and not to be missed:
- Wednesday afternoon August 18 (1:00 p.m. CT): Important Selections from The Bob R. Simpson Collection, Part VI. The finest circulation strike 1794 Flowing Hair dollar leads an amazing selection of 234 lots from Mr. Simpson’s superlative holdings, including patterns and regular U.S. series coins.
- Wednesday evening August 18 (6:00 p.m. CT, PLATINUM NIGHT): The Sierra Biker Collection (48 lots) precedes PLATINUM NIGHT, which offers 214 high-value lots from colonial issues to outstanding copper, silver, and gold, including the fabulous Paquet double eagle and other ultra-rare gold coins.
- Friday afternoon August 20 (1:00 p.m. CT): Floor Session 3, offering more colonials through dollars (376 lots).
- Friday evening August 20 (6:00 p.m. CT): All gold denominations and other numismatic specialties, including commemoratives, territorial gold, ingots, patterns, medals, and tokens, plus the Chris Dempsey Collection of Hobo Nickels, Part III – a total of 407 lots.
- Sunday Afternoon (2:00 p.m. CT): The online-only Internet Session, with 422 lots across all U.S. series.
Wednesday, August 18 promises to be a day of rarities and records, with hundreds of numismatic treasures changing hands. Multiple seven-figure coins will cross the block before the final Platinum Night lot is called.
The afternoon presentation of Important Selections from The Bob R. Simpson Collection, Part VI sets the tone for the day. As always with the Simpson Collection, every coin in the sale is exceptional in technical quality and eye appeal. It features the incomparable Lord Saint Oswald 1794 Flowing Hair dollar certified MS66+ PCGS CAC, plus many other outstanding rarities from the U.S. series, such as:
- 1839 Gobrecht dollar – PR65 PCGS. Judd-104 Original, Ex: Norweb.
- 1911-D half eagle – MS65 PCGS. CAC. Major condition rarity, not seen this fine in nearly a decade.
- 1920-D Standing Liberty quarter – MS68+ Full Head PCGS. CAC. Sole finest at PCGS, Ex: Just Having Fun Collection.
- 1944-S Lincoln cent, zinc-coated steel – MS66 PCGS. CAC. Highest-graded “Steelie” from any mint.
Patterns in this offering include the famous and unique 1792 White Metal quarter obverse and reverse die trials. Offered as a single lot, these “splashers” are attributed to Joseph Wright and rank among the most significant of all early patterns. They are sure to attract both advanced colonial collectors and astute pattern specialists.
Additional outstanding selections from The Bob R. Simpson Patterns include:
- 1875 Sailor Head $5, struck in gold – Judd-1438, PR65 Cameo PCGS. R.8, one of only two examples known.
- 1879 Flowing Hair stella, struck in gold – Judd-1635, JD-1, PR67 Deep Cameo PCGS. One of the blue-chip rarities among all patterns, an American numismatic icon.
- 1916 Standing Liberty quarter pattern, struck in silver – Judd-1989, PR65 NGC. R.8, Ex: McAdoo Estate – Hayes Collection.
- 1878 Morgan $10, struck in gold – Judd-1581, R.8, PR66 Deep Cameo PCGS. Only example in private hands.
The Sierra Biker Collection of Carson City Coinage gets things rolling for Platinum Night – an important preamble for what promises to be a truly memorable evening. Every coin was carefully selected by our consignor under the practiced eye of Carson City authority Rusty Goe. These coins demonstrate outstanding quality and value – factors that go beyond rarity – providing exceptional CC-Mint coins for collectors of all levels. Each and every example is Choice for its grade.
Shortly thereafter, Platinum Night swings into action. Known for high-value lots that represent the apex of rarity, each Platinum Night coin represents a badge of honor for both consignor and buyer. Platinum Night never fails to deliver opportunities galore! Several momentous, seven-figure coins headline this year’s offering.
Just two words are needed to describe the top lots: “BIG GOLD.”
- “The” 1861 Paquet double eagle, superb MS67 PCGS. CAC. By far the finest of just two pieces known, a holy grail of Liberty Head gold and one of the classic rarities among all U.S. gold issues.
- A 1921 Saint-Gaudens double eagle PR64+ NGC. CAC. JD-1, R.8 as a Proof. This is a new discovery. Only two such pieces are known.
- An 1854-S half eagle certified XF45 PCGS. Here is the ultimate five dollar rarity, one of just two examples available to collectors.
- An 1830 Templeton Reid ten dollar NGC Details. VF. K-3, R.7. One of the most famous early territorial gold issues, with just five pieces known. This is the Ex: Norweb example
We invite you to view all of the outstanding coins in this auction at Coins.HA.com.