Maurice Storck Collection of Currency in Heritage Month-Long Auction

Maurice Storck was a popular, long-time coin dealer schooled early-on by the Great Depression and later by World War II. He was a decorated veteran who witnessed first-hand the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor. Later, he faithfully served the army’s 25th infantry division at Guadalcanal and the Solomon Islands.

After the war, he was one of the few coin dealers to attend the famed Palace Collections of Egypt (aka The King Farouk Sale), with many of the purchases remaining in his collection to be offered now. Maurice A. Storck was a fascinating man – one of the oldest Pearl Harbor survivors prior to his death in late 2019 – and a tireless volunteer busy with numismatics to the end.

We are offering The Maurice Storck Collection of US Coins in a standalone October 14-17 Signature Auction. However, Mr. Storck’s interests weren’t limited to coins; he also assembled a personal collection of currency, which we are offering in a month-long online auction, ending in a live session on October 18 at 7 PM, exclusively through Currency.HA.com. Numerous outstanding notes are available, including Gem examples of all three notes in the popular 1896 Educational Series.

Some individual highlights from this auction include:

As with all of our month-long auctions, there is something for every budget, so make sure you review the lots in this auction and place your bids at Currency.HA.com.

* * *

