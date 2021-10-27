Prestwick Collection of Carson City Rarities Among Top Draws in Heritage US Coin Auction

Pacific Rim, Charles Link and N.E. Lincoln also among featured collections

When the hammer falls for the final time in Heritage Auctions’ US Coins Signature Auction November 11-14, a number of seldom-seen rarities, many from long-held private collections, will have found new homes.

“We are very excited to offer such a wonderful array of scarce and rare pieces from passionate collectors,” Heritage Auctions Senior Vice President Sarah Miller said. “From Carson Cities to early US type to patterns, there is truly something for everyone in the November Auction.”

Prestwick Collection

The Prestwick Collection of Carson City coins reflects the owner’s appreciation of both Scotland’s Prestwick Golf Club, with its legendary place in the annals of golf, and the legacy of Carson City coinage within the numismatic field. Viewed by many as the “true home” of the British Open, the venue served as host to the first 12 Opens, starting in 1860, as well as another 12 Opens over the ensuing years. The Carson City Mint’s coinage spanned much of the same era and was a microcosm of the Old West until it, too, was succeeded by other venues.

The Prestwick Collection includes 61 lots of Carson City coins, including several classic Western rarities in particularly high grades. The consignor of these coins has played several times at Prestwick and has greatly enjoyed his time collecting distinguished coins from the legendary Nevada mint.

Pacific Rim Collection

The Pacific Rim Collection is made up entirely of impressive U.S. patterns, 31 of which will be offered in the Premier Session, with 16 more in the afternoon floor session.

Among the extraordinary patterns in the collection are an 1870 Indian Princess dollar struck in silver, which joins an 1879 Morgan dollar in copper and an 1880 Goloid Metric dollar among highlights among Premier Session Patterns.

An 1872 Trade dollar struck in silver also is among the highlights in the 280-lot high-value evening session.

Other highlights in the session include, but are not limited to:

Charles Link Collection

The auction will feature a selection of early type coins from Charles Link, a longtime Heritage Auctions client with an exceptional eye for quality and scarce varieties. Among his specialties are Flowing Hair, Draped Bust, and Capped Bust halves.

Overton specialists will want to investigate several outstanding half dollars, including an exceptional 1809 O-107 half dollar certified MS65 PCGS, which tops the Condition Census for the variety and dazzles the eye with its fantastic Gem surface quality. The coin is essentially prooflike beneath a speckling of original reddish-tan toning. A handful of other denominations offer equally impressive selections from this high-quality collection.

Other highlights from the Charles Link Collection include, but are not limited to:

N.E. Lincoln Collection

This collection’s origin was in the curiosity of the consignor, who discovered coins in his pocket that he found fascinating when he was in his early teens. That initial interest blossomed when he discovered a local coin shop, where he found mesmerizing copper pieces. As his interest grew, he zeroed in on scarcer certified coins. He then decided to widen the scope of his collection when he concluded it made sense to own a wider selection of American coins rather than simply a few top rarities. He collected by denomination, type, and mint to reflect different periods in American history; in so doing, he assembled a trove that now includes key issues, rare varieties, patterns, and better-date copper, silver, and gold.

Selections from the N.E. Lincoln Collection can be found in the regular Floor Session and the online Internet Signature Session of this auction.

Highlights from the collection include but are not limited to:

The auction includes 1,147 lots.


